Ultra-processed foods are linked to increased risk of cancer, heart disease and early death, study says





article According to research, Diets high in ultra-processed foods can be harmful Recently published research further highlights that it negatively affects the body in a variety of ways. health Sweet and ready-to-eat effect food I can have it. The new research Published in BMJ on Wednesday suggests that ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of 32 adverse health outcomes, including cancer, serious heart and lung disease, mental health problems, and premature death. Ultra-processed foods such as packaged baked goods and snacks, carbonated drinks, sugary cereals, and ready-to-eat and heated products often contain high amounts of fat, sugar, salt, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Lacking vitamins and vitamins. fiber. Research shows that in some high-income countries like the United States, these foods can account for up to 58% of total daily energy intake. Other studies suggest Today, 60% to 90% of the typical American diet consists of highly processed foods and beverages. Meanwhile, consumption of these foods has also increased rapidly in recent decades in many low- and middle-income countries. The researchers of Deakin University Food and Mood Center Australian researchers said a number of previous studies have linked these highly processed foods to poor health, but this is the first to “provide a broad assessment of the evidence”. It was a comprehensive investigation. The study included 45 meta-analyses that included data from approximately 10 million participants, mostly adults. The study found that none of the companies received funding from companies involved in the production of ultra-processed foods. Increased intake of ultra-processed foods is linked to 32 health problems The study found that “increased exposure” to ultra-processed foods, such as packaged chips and cookies, processed meats and carbonated drinks, was associated with an increased risk of developing 32 different health problems. It has been found. The study found that high intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with an approximately 50% increased risk of cardiovascular disease-related death, a 48% to 53% increased risk of anxiety and other common mental health disorders, and 2 12% increased risk of type diabetes. “Highly suggestive evidence” also shows that high intake of ultra-processed foods increases the risk of death from all causes by 21% and increases the risk of heart disease-related death, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and sleep by 40%. showed an increase of ~66%. Research shows that problems occur and increases the risk of depression by 22%. However, evidence linking ultra-processed foods to asthma, gastrointestinal health, some cancers, and cardiometabolic risk factors such as high blood fats and low levels of “good” cholesterol remains limited, the study says. said the people. Limiting ultra-processed foods: What can you do? FILE – Photo illustration of instant ramen bag ingredients on February 16, 2018 in London, UK. (Photo illustration: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) For those who want to limit their intake of ultra-processed foods, Choose natural foods over processed foods – Apples in sweetened applesauce, which may contain additives such as high fructose corn syrup.

Read ingredient labels as much as possible. If it includes some additional items that include ingredients you've never heard of, it's probably ultra-processed.

Also, Try to shop primarily around grocery storeswhen purchasing products in the central aisle, choose one ingredients food. From the researchers' side, As pointed out in the linked editorial article Public policy and action against ultra-processed foods is “essential” as profits can prevent manufacturers from switching to producing more nutritious foods. This includes surface labeling that clearly identifies the food as ultra-processed, limiting advertising and banning sales near schools and hospitals, and implementing national dietary guidelines that recommend avoiding ultra-processed foods. This may include formulation, etc. Finally, the researchers called for fiscal measures to “make unprocessed or minimally processed foods and freshly prepared meals as accessible as ultra-processed foods and even less expensive.” This story was reported from Cincinnati.

