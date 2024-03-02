Health
Map shows childhood vaccination rates have declined over five years
A measles outbreak has gripped the state of Florida, with cases occurring in two counties. State's top doctor ignores federal health guidance.
A total of nine cases were confirmed across Broward and Polk counties.according to the Florida Department of Health.
In the midst of the spread of infection, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo Parents can decide whether to send children back to school after a confirmed case, contradicting medical guidance.
Ladapo used to be Suspending new coronavirus mRNA vaccine, federal health officials have repeatedly said it is safe and effective. Verifying vHesitation about acne has become the norm in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration.And there's no hesitationThis extends to routine vaccinations at schools.said the expert.
The Florida Department of Health's Mandatory Immunization Report for Kindergarten Children shows the level of vaccination hesitancy over the past five years, as an increasing number of kindergartners attend school without being vaccinated against measles. It shows.
more:Map: See where measles cases are being reported across the United States
Florida map shows vaccination rates declining over five years
of County-specific data is not included florida virtual school, 83.8% of 681 students provided proof of vaccination. The report also warns of data limitations caused by outliers and incomplete data collection from private schools. The Florida Department of Health did not immediately provide an update on data for the 2022-2023 school year.
Florida reports declining vaccination rates among school children
Florida students in kindergarten through sixth grade must submit a form proving they have received the required vaccines, including two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR).
The percentage of kindergartners who submitted this form dropped to 91.7% in the 2021-2022 school year, according to the study. Florida Department of Public Health Report.it is lower than the national average of 93% for the same yearwhich was lower than the Florida average of 94.1% five years ago.
The report said this rate is the lowest since the 2010-2011 school year and said the pandemic played a “significant role” in this decline. The coverage goal is 95%, with just over a quarter of counties meeting or exceeding it in 2021-2022.
Children who do not submit a form must have either a temporary medical exemption, permanent medical exemption, or religious exemption on file. More than 3% of students requested religious exemptions for the 2021-2022 school year, the highest on record, according to the report.
35 cases of measles reported in 15 states nationwide
Measles cases They are appearing all over the country during the Decline in vaccination rates. The national average for vaccinations for kindergarteners is about 2 percentage points lower than it was before the pandemic.
of The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 35 total cases in 15 states this year. As of February 22:
- arizona
- California
- florida
- georgia
- Indiana
- louisiana
- maryland
- minnesota
- missouri
- new jersey
- new york
- Ohio
- pennsylvania
- Virginia
- Washington
In 2023, there were a total of 58 cases. According to the CDC.
Contributors: Ken Alltucker, Zac Anderson, John Kennedy, Eduardo Cuevas USA TODAY Network
