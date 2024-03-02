Coffee and health: the good and the bad

Coffee – the most consumed beverage in the world (after water) and drunk all over the planet 2 billion cups one day. But just how good is caffeine for our health? Shouldn't something so addictive be good for us?

As it turns out, it could be, and there doesn't seem to be any significant harm. This is due to the extensive research conducted over decades on the health effects of caffeine. Below we detail some of the important recent discoveries.

good things

Considering the effect a few shots of espresso can have on your heart rate, you might wonder if caffeine's effects on your organs are undesirable. However, many studies have actually demonstrated heart benefits.

the study A paper published last year by scientists at the University of Bologna found that Italians who drank one to three cups of coffee a day had lower systolic blood pressure and pulse pressure than those who did not drink coffee at all. . People who smoked caffeine also had lower peripheral and central aortic pressures.

Another observational study Researchers found that people who reported drinking one or more cups of coffee per day had a lower risk of long-term heart failure than those who did not consume caffeine (per cup of coffee per day). 5-12%). Interestingly, the risk of heart failure did not change from zero to one drink a day, but was about 30% lower for people who drank two or more drinks a day.

Other reviews and meta-analysis Also, habitual consumption of 3 to 5 cups of coffee per day is associated with a 15% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease, and high coffee intake is not associated with an increased risk. I conclude that no.

Even people who drink up to 25 drinks a day (yes, you read that right) don't seem to be at risk for serious heart disease. the study A British Heart Foundation paper published in 2019 found that participants who consumed two dozen coffees a day were more likely to develop arteriosclerosis. The study also found that drinking a cup of coffee can stimulate your body's brown fat tissue, which burns calories and generates body heat.

Other studies on obesity have also found evidence that a mug of java may help keep your waistline in check.

People with a gene that slows coffee metabolism were associated with lower body weight and body fat levels, as well as a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. 2023 survey. The researchers therefore concluded that high blood caffeine levels may suppress body fat.

Consuming one cup every day may also have positive effects on the brain.In a recent preliminary study in vitro laboratory testespresso compounds were observed to inhibit tau protein aggregation, a process thought to be involved in the development of Alzheimer's disease.

another study Last year, researchers found a positive association between coffee (and tea) intake and the thickness of the macular retinal nerve fiber layer, a thin layer of nerve cells that transmits visual information from the eyes to the brain. discovered.

In the liver, caffeine also appears to help prevent some liver diseases. Back in 2015, a meta-analysis of 16 studies showed that coffee consumption can significantly reduce the risk of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis. why? The researchers hypothesized that this energizing compound may downregulate alpha-smooth muscle actin and procollagen expression, promoting liver healing.

Regardless of these potential health benefits, a cup of coffee might just make your morning a little more enjoyable. one of social studies The researchers found that people gave more positive evaluations of the group's performance and their own contribution to the task if they had had coffee beforehand.

not so good

However, this mood-enhancing property of caffeine may just make you feel better. caffeine withdrawal, which can cause headaches and irritation. However, if you overcompensate for these withdrawal symptoms, you may experience negative effects such as anxiety and headaches due to excessive caffeine intake.

These effects are more severe for certain people. For example, people with panic disorder are more likely to have a panic attack if they drink five or more cups of coffee a day. According to a systematic review, For those who already suffer from insomnia, Looks like it's going to be a long night Drink it before going to bed.

In rare cases, consuming large amounts of caffeine can lead to caffeine overdose. In one case studyA college student ended up in a hospital emergency room complaining of nausea, heart palpitations, and vomiting after ingesting 6,000 milligrams (mg) of a caffeine energy supplement, about 60 times the amount of caffeine in a typical mug. carried away. .

However, unlike many other recreational drugs (alcohol, tobacco, etc.), caffeine does not seem to be associated with long-term, cumulative health problems at low, regular doses.

However, this safety certificate does not fully apply to fetuses. High caffeine levels during pregnancy are associated with miscarriages and low birth weights, which is why health organizations in many countries recommend caffeine intake during pregnancy. 200mg limit per day.His 2020 review published in british medical journal It goes on to say that “there is no safe amount of caffeine intake for pregnant women or mothers-to-be.”

conclusion

Caffeine is undoubtedly one of the safest recreational drugs. Although there are negative effects if consumed in excess, if you are not pregnant, you should be able to enjoy the energizing taste of coffee without worrying too much about your health.