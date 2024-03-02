Dengue cases increase rapidly in Peru due to mosquitoes and high temperatures caused by El Nino





Piura, Peru — Residents of Pedregal Grande, a poor neighborhood in the Peruvian city of Piura, receive only 30 minutes of water a day due to a water shortage, forcing them to collect water into plastic tanks that are a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Scorching temperatures and a lack of air conditioning are forcing people from their homes and invading them with mosquitoes, which are said to be fueling an alarming spread of dengue fever in the city and the South American country. “When I go outside to get some air, suddenly mosquitoes come and attack me,” said Segundo Ramos, a Peruvian driver who contracted the disease a few days ago. “My neighbor has dengue fever. They have dengue fever there, too,” Ramos said, sitting in his one-story house, shirtless and wearing shorts and sandals in the 97-degree (36-degree Celsius) temperature. He spoke while enduring it. “I have three or four sick neighbors within 100 meters.” By Friday, Piura had become Peru's second worst-hit city, with 5,275 people infected with dengue. A few days ago it took its biggest hit. In total, more than 34,000 dengue cases were registered in Peru in the first eight weeks of this year, twice as many as during the same period in 2023, according to the country's Ministry of Health. Peru's government on Monday declared a state of health emergency in most provinces as the number of infections rises amid higher-than-normal temperatures due to the El Niño phenomenon. Piura authorities have begun setting up special areas within the hospital to receive dengue patients. Last year's dengue outbreak strained Peru's public health system as thousands of people sought treatment in emergency rooms. But while last year's outbreak killed 21 people in Peru, dengue has claimed 44 Peruvian lives in the first two months of this year alone. Santiago Valdés, a tropical disease expert in Piura, said water scarcity and water-storing practices are contributing to the disease, which is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which thrives in hot, humid environments. “People are forced to collect (water) and no matter how hard they try to seal the containers, there is always carelessness that deprives mosquitoes of the opportunity to lay eggs and reproduce,” he said. Most cases of dengue fever have mild symptoms, but the disease can cause severe headache, fever, and muscle pain. The World Health Organization announced in December that Peru's 2023 dengue outbreak is linked to rain and high temperatures that have increased mosquito populations, especially in northern Peru. Health Minister Cesar Vázquez admitted Thursday that dengue is “out of control” and that the number of infections “will continue to rise.”

