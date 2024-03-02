Bacteria-infected mosquitoes are making a difference in Rio, where dengue fever is rampant

Niteroi — Since Rio de Janeiro declared a public health emergency following the dengue outbreak last month, it has ramped up testing capacity, opened 12 dengue health centers and expanded medical care to meet the needs of a growing population. We have been training staff.

But in Niterói, Rio's sister city across Guanabara Bay, it's a different story. Niteroi, home to about 500,000 people, has recorded only 403 suspected dengue cases so far this year, one of the lowest per capita rates in the state, with only 10 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. The number is now 69.

In contrast, the incidence rate in Rio is 700 per 100,000 people, with more than 42,000 people infected.

The dengue virus is transmitted between humans by infected mosquitoes, but a type of bacteria called Wolbachia can stop the disease from spreading.

Health officials say a pilot program launched in Niteroi in 2015 in which scientists bred mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria has helped the city fight dengue fever.

The Wolbachia Strategy was pioneered over the past decade by the nonprofit World Mosquito Program. The first tested was Australia The group began trials in 2011 and has since conducted trials in more than a dozen countries, including Brazil. The initiative offers an attractive alternative at a time when the United Nations health agency warns that reported cases of dengue fever have increased tenfold globally compared to the previous generation.

Niteroi Mayor Axel Grael said authorities received thousands of notifications after the 2012 dengue outbreak, which resulted in one death, and requested assistance. The city entered into a partnership with the state-run Fiocruz Institute, the Global Mosquito Program and the Ministry of Health, and the number of cases has since declined.

“It was a very worrying moment both domestically and in Rio,” Grael said in an interview with The Associated Press in Niteroi on Friday. “Today, we have obtained much better results by applying the Wolbachia technique.”

Dengue fever is a viral infection that is transmitted to humans through infected mosquitoes. Many infected people do not develop symptoms, but some develop high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. In most cases, he recovers within a week, but in some cases, the condition can become severe enough to require hospitalization and even death.

Frequent rains and high temperatures encourage the hatching of mosquito eggs and the development of larvae, making Rio, a city known for its hot weather, particularly susceptible. Every few years, an epidemic occurs.

Despite the low number of infections, Niteroi, like neighboring cities, is still investing heavily in prevention. Every day, hundreds of city health workers are sent out to inspect neighborhoods, roads, rooftops, woodlands, small businesses, and junkyards to promote best practices, but primarily to investigate the potential for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Pay attention to the presence of standing water.

On Friday, in the scorching heat, Augusto Cesar, 63, climbed the hills of Morro da Peña, or Peña, a low-income neighborhood known in Brazil as a favela. For more than 20 years, city workers have entered local residents' homes, climbed onto roofs to pick up trash, and inspected every nook and cranny of the Penha neighborhood for standing water. Even plastic bottle caps can become breeding grounds for larvae if they collect rainwater, he said.

“The biggest challenge is access,” Cesar said, beads of sweat rolling down his face. Favelas are often built informally and can be labyrinthine and difficult to navigate. Cesar sees a large plastic aquarium on the roof and wants to investigate it, so he walks through a small alleyway wedged between two concrete and red brick walls, but the path to the roof is… not found.

Further down the road I found two more unsealed water tanks. He climbs the wall and begins removing loose metal sheets covering the wall. He installs mosquito nets and replaces metal sheets. In a shady alley, he lifts the tops of his two aquariums, picks up a flashlight, and carefully examines the surfaces for traces of mosquito larvae.

Fiocruz researcher Luciano Moreira said another challenge was security, with large areas of the city run by drug traffickers or paramilitary groups. Moreira is leading the Wolbachia project in Brazil.

César and Moreira said dozens of municipalities have contacted national and city authorities, eager to implement the Wolbachia law in their territories. Late last year, the Ministry of Health announced plans to build a large-scale factory to breed Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes, capable of producing 100 million eggs a week over the next 10 years, 10 times Fiocruz's current production capacity. He says he will do so.