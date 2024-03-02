Health
Bacteria-infected mosquitoes are making a difference in Rio, where dengue fever is rampant
Niteroi — Since Rio de Janeiro declared a public health emergency following the dengue outbreak last month, it has ramped up testing capacity, opened 12 dengue health centers and expanded medical care to meet the needs of a growing population. We have been training staff.
But in Niterói, Rio's sister city across Guanabara Bay, it's a different story. Niteroi, home to about 500,000 people, has recorded only 403 suspected dengue cases so far this year, one of the lowest per capita rates in the state, with only 10 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. The number is now 69.
In contrast, the incidence rate in Rio is 700 per 100,000 people, with more than 42,000 people infected.
The dengue virus is transmitted between humans by infected mosquitoes, but a type of bacteria called Wolbachia can stop the disease from spreading.
Health officials say a pilot program launched in Niteroi in 2015 in which scientists bred mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria has helped the city fight dengue fever.
The Wolbachia Strategy was pioneered over the past decade by the nonprofit World Mosquito Program. The first tested was Australia The group began trials in 2011 and has since conducted trials in more than a dozen countries, including Brazil. The initiative offers an attractive alternative at a time when the United Nations health agency warns that reported cases of dengue fever have increased tenfold globally compared to the previous generation.
Niteroi Mayor Axel Grael said authorities received thousands of notifications after the 2012 dengue outbreak, which resulted in one death, and requested assistance. The city entered into a partnership with the state-run Fiocruz Institute, the Global Mosquito Program and the Ministry of Health, and the number of cases has since declined.
“It was a very worrying moment both domestically and in Rio,” Grael said in an interview with The Associated Press in Niteroi on Friday. “Today, we have obtained much better results by applying the Wolbachia technique.”
Dengue fever is a viral infection that is transmitted to humans through infected mosquitoes. Many infected people do not develop symptoms, but some develop high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. In most cases, he recovers within a week, but in some cases, the condition can become severe enough to require hospitalization and even death.
Frequent rains and high temperatures encourage the hatching of mosquito eggs and the development of larvae, making Rio, a city known for its hot weather, particularly susceptible. Every few years, an epidemic occurs.
Despite the low number of infections, Niteroi, like neighboring cities, is still investing heavily in prevention. Every day, hundreds of city health workers are sent out to inspect neighborhoods, roads, rooftops, woodlands, small businesses, and junkyards to promote best practices, but primarily to investigate the potential for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Pay attention to the presence of standing water.
On Friday, in the scorching heat, Augusto Cesar, 63, climbed the hills of Morro da Peña, or Peña, a low-income neighborhood known in Brazil as a favela. For more than 20 years, city workers have entered local residents' homes, climbed onto roofs to pick up trash, and inspected every nook and cranny of the Penha neighborhood for standing water. Even plastic bottle caps can become breeding grounds for larvae if they collect rainwater, he said.
“The biggest challenge is access,” Cesar said, beads of sweat rolling down his face. Favelas are often built informally and can be labyrinthine and difficult to navigate. Cesar sees a large plastic aquarium on the roof and wants to investigate it, so he walks through a small alleyway wedged between two concrete and red brick walls, but the path to the roof is… not found.
Further down the road I found two more unsealed water tanks. He climbs the wall and begins removing loose metal sheets covering the wall. He installs mosquito nets and replaces metal sheets. In a shady alley, he lifts the tops of his two aquariums, picks up a flashlight, and carefully examines the surfaces for traces of mosquito larvae.
Fiocruz researcher Luciano Moreira said another challenge was security, with large areas of the city run by drug traffickers or paramilitary groups. Moreira is leading the Wolbachia project in Brazil.
César and Moreira said dozens of municipalities have contacted national and city authorities, eager to implement the Wolbachia law in their territories. Late last year, the Ministry of Health announced plans to build a large-scale factory to breed Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes, capable of producing 100 million eggs a week over the next 10 years, 10 times Fiocruz's current production capacity. He says he will do so.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/rio-rife-dengue-bacteria-infected-mosquitoes-making-difference-107743324
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bacteria-infected mosquitoes are making a difference in Rio, where dengue fever is rampant
- Broker linked to real estate companies run by former child actor facing multiple lawsuits
- The 2019 Street Child Cricket World Cup champions meet the England Cricket Seniors team in Karunalaya
- Competition Bureau obtains court order to further investigate Google's advertising practices
- Jokowi asks all schools not to cover up cases of bullying: prioritize prevention
- Years after admitting her voice was dubbed by other artists, Katrina Kaif says she always did it for herself: Just hard work | Bollywood News
- Miley Cyrus' New Music Video Is Full of Vintage Fashion Treasures
- My morning visitor – Daily Leader
- Three-run sixth inning sends ULM past Nicholls in Series Opener
- Clean energy technologies will slow global carbon emissions growth in 2023, IEA says
- He hunts orcas and eats great white sharks BBC News
- Allies of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan nominate Mahmood Khan Achakzai as presidential candidate