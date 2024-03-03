Mother pleads for meningococcal B vaccine to be part of WA's free immunization program

in short: The number of meningococcal B infections is increasing in Australia, but vaccines for the disease are not free in most states.

The number of meningococcal B infections is increasing in Australia, but vaccines for the disease are not free in most states. Approximately 1 in 10 people with the disease will die and 1 in 4 will be left with permanent disability.

What's next? Governments are being urged to add meningococcal B to childhood immunization schedules.

When Alijana was just three months old, she was in the fight for her life.

She had fatal meningococcal meningitis and sepsis.

Johanna Pappas and her daughter Arijana Pappas, 8, were infected with meningococcal type B when they were babies.(ABC News: Ruby Littler)

She was in a coma for a week and then hospitalized for weeks.

She became ill in 2015. It was three years before all Australian teenagers and 12-month-old infants were vaccinated against meningococcal A, C, W and Y strains.

But even if Alijana had been vaccinated, it would not have helped because she contracted the B strain, which only some states and territories vaccinate against.

Alijana Pappas was in a coma for a week.(Supplied)

Alijana has spent most of her eight years in the hospital, undergoing medical examinations and receiving treatment.

“There was an acquired brain injury, neurodiversity conflicts, muscle conflicts, emotional disturbances that came from that,” said his mother, Joanna Pappas.

What is Neisseria meningitidis?

Neisseria meningitidis is an infection that often develops rapidly and can be fatal.

In severe cases, death can occur within 24 hours.

Approximately 20-30% of the population carries meningococcal bacteria in their throat. Although carriers are harmless, the bacteria can be passed on to others through coughing, sneezing, kissing, or sharing drinks.

Symptoms include:

high fever

high fever vomiting

vomiting tired

tired Severe headache and photosensitivity

Severe headache and photosensitivity Difficulty walking

Difficulty walking cold hands and feet

cold hands and feet red rash

Australian Meningitis Center CEO Karen Quick said urgent medical attention was important even if a small number of symptoms were observed.

“Sometimes you'll have some of these symptoms, sometimes you'll have all of these symptoms, and sometimes the rash will appear last, and sometimes you won't see any rash at all,” she says.

Australian Meningitis Center CEO Karen Quick said cases of meningococcal infection were on the rise. (ABC News: Glyn Jones)

As the Papas family discovered, urgency is the key to survival in meningococcal disease.

“Ali wasn't eating, was uncomfortable, was crying and was very stiff,” Pappas said.

“When I turned on the light, I saw little pink spots on some parts of her body. That's when I thought it was strange.”

Alijana was taken to the hospital, where she was quickly hooked up to dozens of machines and kept alive.

When Alijana contracted meningococcal type B, many machines kept her alive.(Supplied)

“One in 10 people will die from meningococcal B infection and one in four will be left with permanent disability,” Ms Quick said.

These disorders include limb loss, hearing loss, brain damage, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, severe scarring, and psychological trauma.

WA is behind

The federal pediatric immunization schedule gives vaccines for meningococcal strains A, C, W, and Y to infants 12 months of age and children around 15 years of age.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) recommended adding B-strain vaccines to the schedule in 2014.

However, the jab only became available to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from 2020.

The meningococcal vaccine is not included in Washington state's immunization schedule, so patients must apply for and pay for the vaccine.(ABC News: Serena Ross)

South Australia will offer meningococcal B vaccines free of charge to infants and teenagers from 2018, with Queensland following in 2023.

Vaccines are expensive, although they are available in other states upon request.

“It can cost over $600 for some families, and in today's economy most people can't afford that,” Quick said.

Number of infected people is increasing

Ms Quick said there was a 10% increase in meningococcal type B infections from 2022 to 2023.

“Meningococcal type B is the predominant strain here in Australia, and we ended up with well over 100 cases in the last year alone. Over the past 10 years, we've had over 1,000 cases,” she said. said.

Quick is lobbying state governments to add vaccines to their schedules without waiting for the federal government's announcement.

“We can do this in any state, and we can do it here right now while we wait for the federal government to take its time and cut through all the red tape,” she said.

“The state government doesn't have that. There's nothing stopping us from protecting our babies and our teens.”

He said governments could save significantly on long-term medical and disability support costs for those affected by the disease.

The Northern Territory Government is currently considering adding the vaccine, and New South Wales has asked the Federal Government to add it to the national plan.

Meanwhile, the governments of Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia said they were following health advice to expand their states' vaccination programs because of low case numbers.

Pappas says meningococcal B is not as rare as some people believe. (ABC News: Ruby Littler)

The Pappas family said if the government recognized the devastating impact of the disease, it might change its mind and include the vaccine in its immunization schedule.

“Unfortunately, when people think this disease is so rare, I don't think they will necessarily be affected by this disease. And I don't think they will necessarily be affected by this disease or have a loved one who has suffered from this disease. “There’s no guarantee we’ll ever know someone we’ve lost to this disease,” she said.

So even though it's called a rare disease, I don't think it's a rare disease.

