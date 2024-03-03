Health
Mother pleads for meningococcal B vaccine to be part of WA's free immunization program
When Alijana was just three months old, she was in the fight for her life.
She had fatal meningococcal meningitis and sepsis.
She was in a coma for a week and then hospitalized for weeks.
She became ill in 2015. It was three years before all Australian teenagers and 12-month-old infants were vaccinated against meningococcal A, C, W and Y strains.
But even if Alijana had been vaccinated, it would not have helped because she contracted the B strain, which only some states and territories vaccinate against.
Alijana has spent most of her eight years in the hospital, undergoing medical examinations and receiving treatment.
“There was an acquired brain injury, neurodiversity conflicts, muscle conflicts, emotional disturbances that came from that,” said his mother, Joanna Pappas.
Loading Instagram content
What is Neisseria meningitidis?
Neisseria meningitidis is an infection that often develops rapidly and can be fatal.
In severe cases, death can occur within 24 hours.
Approximately 20-30% of the population carries meningococcal bacteria in their throat. Although carriers are harmless, the bacteria can be passed on to others through coughing, sneezing, kissing, or sharing drinks.
Symptoms include:
- high fever
- vomiting
- tired
- Severe headache and photosensitivity
- Difficulty walking
- cold hands and feet
- red rash
Australian Meningitis Center CEO Karen Quick said urgent medical attention was important even if a small number of symptoms were observed.
“Sometimes you'll have some of these symptoms, sometimes you'll have all of these symptoms, and sometimes the rash will appear last, and sometimes you won't see any rash at all,” she says.
As the Papas family discovered, urgency is the key to survival in meningococcal disease.
“Ali wasn't eating, was uncomfortable, was crying and was very stiff,” Pappas said.
“When I turned on the light, I saw little pink spots on some parts of her body. That's when I thought it was strange.”
Alijana was taken to the hospital, where she was quickly hooked up to dozens of machines and kept alive.
“One in 10 people will die from meningococcal B infection and one in four will be left with permanent disability,” Ms Quick said.
These disorders include limb loss, hearing loss, brain damage, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, severe scarring, and psychological trauma.
WA is behind
The federal pediatric immunization schedule gives vaccines for meningococcal strains A, C, W, and Y to infants 12 months of age and children around 15 years of age.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) recommended adding B-strain vaccines to the schedule in 2014.
However, the jab only became available to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from 2020.
South Australia will offer meningococcal B vaccines free of charge to infants and teenagers from 2018, with Queensland following in 2023.
Vaccines are expensive, although they are available in other states upon request.
“It can cost over $600 for some families, and in today's economy most people can't afford that,” Quick said.
Number of infected people is increasing
Ms Quick said there was a 10% increase in meningococcal type B infections from 2022 to 2023.
“Meningococcal type B is the predominant strain here in Australia, and we ended up with well over 100 cases in the last year alone. Over the past 10 years, we've had over 1,000 cases,” she said. said.
Quick is lobbying state governments to add vaccines to their schedules without waiting for the federal government's announcement.
“We can do this in any state, and we can do it here right now while we wait for the federal government to take its time and cut through all the red tape,” she said.
“The state government doesn't have that. There's nothing stopping us from protecting our babies and our teens.”
He said governments could save significantly on long-term medical and disability support costs for those affected by the disease.
The Northern Territory Government is currently considering adding the vaccine, and New South Wales has asked the Federal Government to add it to the national plan.
Meanwhile, the governments of Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia said they were following health advice to expand their states' vaccination programs because of low case numbers.
The Pappas family said if the government recognized the devastating impact of the disease, it might change its mind and include the vaccine in its immunization schedule.
“Unfortunately, when people think this disease is so rare, I don't think they will necessarily be affected by this disease. And I don't think they will necessarily be affected by this disease or have a loved one who has suffered from this disease. “There’s no guarantee we’ll ever know someone we’ve lost to this disease,” she said.
So even though it's called a rare disease, I don't think it's a rare disease.
Loading
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-03-03/meningococcol-b-vaccination-still-not-on-wa-schedule/103433364
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gaza aid convoy: UN says “high number of gunshots” among wounded
- Mother pleads for meningococcal B vaccine to be part of WA's free immunization program
- India disaster 2024 #news #earthquake #disaster #weather #hurricane #tsunami #rain #today
- US says Israel more or less accepts Gaza ceasefire framework deal | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Former NBA player and actor gets 90 years to life in prison for violent sexual assault
- MTN partners with global tech giant to unveil Innovation Lab at Mobile World Congress
- Pakistan's 'King of Chaos' Imran Khan Keeps Winning Even Behind Bars
- Security and economy at the center of key meetings
- Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue set for spectacular performances at the BRITs | Entertainment
- In Gaza, football is the only escape: Palestine star Mahmoud Wadi on war | Football
- Shockers beat Montana to snap five-game losing streak
- Solved: Re: Unable to create custom due to lack of permissions…