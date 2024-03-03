AMR Industry Alliance calls for 'bold and concerted' action against antimicrobial resistance





Yalax / iStock The AMR Industry Alliance this week issued a 'call to action' ahead of the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in September. of document The statement from the alliance, which represents companies and trade associations in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, generic drug and diagnostics industries, calls on the United Nations and its member states to address AMR in four key areas: antibiotic manufacturing, antibiotic research, and It called on the government to take “bold and concerted” action. Development, Access, and Proper Use. To strengthen antibiotic manufacturing standards and reduce the amount of antibiotic pollution released into the environment, the Alliance is inviting the United Nations and member states to bid on and redeem antibiotic manufacturing standards that the group will publish in 2022. They are calling for it to be adopted as part of the policy. We also want to encourage all antibiotic manufacturers and suppliers to seek antimicrobial resistance risk minimization certification, developed in partnership with British Standards. To address antibiotic market failures and ensure a functioning market for new antibiotics, this document calls on governments to introduce new financial incentives to encourage companies and investors to pursue antibiotic innovation. is requested to develop. Combating AMR requires a broad, multi-stakeholder approach. To facilitate access to antibiotics, especially in low-resource countries, the Alliance calls for removing barriers to registration, accelerating the approval process for new antibiotics, and reforming antibiotic procurement policies. And to ensure that new antibiotics are used appropriately, the Alliance will encourage the United Nations and its member states to implement stewardship programs, access diagnostic tests, prioritize investments in testing infrastructure, We are calling for expanded AMR surveillance at the national and global level. “Significant opportunity” for countries to tackle AMR Alliance Board Chair James Anderson said the UN High-Level Meeting on AMR, the second since 2016, was an opportunity for the private sector to work with governments, international organizations, civil society and other stakeholders to address the AMR crisis. “This is an important opportunity,'' he said. “The fight against AMR requires a broad, multi-stakeholder approach,” Anderson said in the paper. news release. “As we approach this pivotal moment, we are pleased to launch an industry call to action to foster collaboration with private and public sector partners.”

