Measles cases up to 41 in 16 states, CDC reports









CNN

—

at least 41 Measles cases It has been reported in 16 states since the beginning of the year. Latest tally According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This number is an increase from last week, when the CDC reported 35 cases in 15 states.Michigan joins list with one travel-related measles case in Oakland County Confirmed According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Florida has also seen an increase in measles cases this week. outbreak The outbreak at Weston Elementary School has resulted in nine confirmed cases in Broward County, according to the state Department of Public Health. outbreak that occurred heading Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General, letter It is up to parents to decide whether to send unvaccinated children to school, in direct contradiction to the CDC. guidance The report recommends that unvaccinated children should not attend school for 21 days after infection. This increase is alarming as the number of measles cases recorded across the United States in the first two months of 2024 approaches an all-time high. total number — 58 — I recorded everything last year. in Monday's statementthe Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), said it was “alarmed” by the measles outbreak in the United States. “Although measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, it remains the most contagious human virus in circulation. Thankfully, by following established public health principles, Americans can can make informed decisions to prevent outbreaks and protect their communities. Vaccination is the best and safest way to protect children,” said Dr. Marcus Plescia, ASTHO's Chief Medical Officer. said in a statement. The increase in measles cases is due in part to lower vaccination rates and increased travel, allowing unvaccinated people to contract measles abroad and bring it back to the United States, according to the CDC. Expert Recommendation to Children are supposed to receive the measles, mumps, rubella, or MMR vaccine in two doses. The first time can be taken between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second time can be taken between 4 and 6 years of age. One dose is approximately 93% effective in preventing measles infection. It is approximately 97% effective after two doses. Nationally, about 92% of American children have received the MMR vaccine by age 2, according to one report. 2023 report That's below the federal goal of 95%, according to the CDC. The percentage of kindergartners who received the state-mandated measles vaccine also remained below federal targets for the 2022-23 school year, according to the CDC. data. And vaccine exemption rates for children have reached the highest levels ever reported in the United States. According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause complications and death. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash with red spots. In rare cases, it may cause pneumonia, encephalitis, or death.You can also get measles weaken the immune system And it has the potential to “delete” that immune memory. “Measles is especially serious for children and can be fatal in some cases. At least one in five unvaccinated people infected with measles in the United States is hospitalized,” Plescia said. Ta. The last significant measles outbreak in the United States occurred in Rockland County, New York, in 2018-2019 and was concentrated in the following people: Unvaccinated children in the Orthodox Jewish community. According to the CDC, 1,274 measles cases were reported in 31 states in the United States in 2019, the most reported cases since 1992. CNN Jacqueline HowardAmanda Musa Karma Hassan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/01/health/measles-cases-cdc-update/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos