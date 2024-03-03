Replacing red meat with plant-based protein promotes longevity and climate health: Shots

. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

If you want to reduce meat and You're not the only one who wants to strengthen your muscles.

Continue our story Many people answered about foods that help maintain physical strength. our calltells you that you're trying to increase your protein consumption with a plant-based diet.

Now, a new study has been published natural foods, It turns out that replacing red and processed meat with plant-based protein several times a week can be healthier and reduce your diet-related carbon footprint.

The study found that cutting red meat consumption in half made a big difference. For example, eating twice a week instead of four times a week can reduce your carbon footprint by 25% and may even extend your lifespan.

“We found an increase in life expectancy of approximately 9 months” associated with the 50% reduction, the study authors said. Olivia Auclair of McGill University.Her research motivations were up to date Canadian Gourmet Guide We emphasize the intake of plant-based protein foods.

When it comes to changing your diet to improve your health and climate, “you don't have to go to extremes” or completely eliminate foods from your diet, Auclair says. This study further supports the evidence that small changes in diet can have results, and that a healthy diet is also good for the environment.

However, sudden changes can make you feel anxious. We spoke to Kyle Buckland, who follows a plant-based diet. For a long time, he often ate meat in his diet, but when he reduced the amount of food he ate, he felt a drop in his energy levels when exercising.

“You'll experience some lethargy and weakness,” he says. When Buckland realized he needed to up his protein intake, his partner Stéphanie Marille (who does most of the cooking and also eats a plant-based diet) decided to start using miso-based soups. I found a way to increase protein by adding tofu and vegetables to stews and stews. , and grains like quinoa. Bean burritos and zucchini fritters are her favorites. “You can also add eggs or even almond flour, which has a little more protein,” says Malir.

Kyle said he feels good now with a plant-based diet. “All of our meals have been delicious and we've been very satisfied,” Buckland says.

With a little planning, people can get all the protein and nutrients they need from a plant-based diet. Dr. Christopher Gardner, a food scientist at Stanford University.His research is featured in his new Netflix documentary You are what you eat: A twin experiment.

“If you're consuming a moderate variety, “It's OK to meet your protein needs from plant sources to maintain muscle,” Gardner says. Say.

Gardner says there are also environmental arguments for changing diets.Livestock need a lot of things land and water.Richard Waite and his colleagues World Resources Instituteit is estimated that beef production requires 20 times more land; emit 20 times more greenhouse gasesPer gram of protein compared to beans.

as we have been doing reportAccording to some estimates, if people in the United States replaced beef with beansthis single switch would help the United States achieve about half of its greenhouse gas reduction goals.

Many people are unaware of the relationship between diet and climate, but some are aware of the relationship between diet and climate. Willingness to make a difference. And as for what changes might be beneficial, “We want to make these changes as simple as possible so that people can actually change their diet,” Auclair says.

When it comes to healthspan and longevity, Auclair and his McGill University collaborators used survey data to assess the dietary habits of Canadians and model what would happen if people swapped their diets. did.They use Canadian mortality data and relative risk of disease related to animal-based and plant-based foods; global burden of disease study.

This finding is consistent with other studies. Last month, researchers at Tufts University study People who consumed large amounts of plant protein in middle age pretty high odds Promoting healthy aging – further proof that what's good for our health is also good for the planet.

This work was edited by Jane Greenhalgh