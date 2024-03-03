Health
Replacing red meat with plant-based protein promotes longevity and climate health: Shots
Alexander Spatari/Getty Images
If you want to reduce meat and You're not the only one who wants to strengthen your muscles.
Continue our story Many people answered about foods that help maintain physical strength. our calltells you that you're trying to increase your protein consumption with a plant-based diet.
Now, a new study has been published natural foods, It turns out that replacing red and processed meat with plant-based protein several times a week can be healthier and reduce your diet-related carbon footprint.
The study found that cutting red meat consumption in half made a big difference. For example, eating twice a week instead of four times a week can reduce your carbon footprint by 25% and may even extend your lifespan.
“We found an increase in life expectancy of approximately 9 months” associated with the 50% reduction, the study authors said. Olivia Auclair of McGill University.Her research motivations were up to date Canadian Gourmet Guide We emphasize the intake of plant-based protein foods.
When it comes to changing your diet to improve your health and climate, “you don't have to go to extremes” or completely eliminate foods from your diet, Auclair says. This study further supports the evidence that small changes in diet can have results, and that a healthy diet is also good for the environment.
However, sudden changes can make you feel anxious. We spoke to Kyle Buckland, who follows a plant-based diet. For a long time, he often ate meat in his diet, but when he reduced the amount of food he ate, he felt a drop in his energy levels when exercising.
“You'll experience some lethargy and weakness,” he says. When Buckland realized he needed to up his protein intake, his partner Stéphanie Marille (who does most of the cooking and also eats a plant-based diet) decided to start using miso-based soups. I found a way to increase protein by adding tofu and vegetables to stews and stews. , and grains like quinoa. Bean burritos and zucchini fritters are her favorites. “You can also add eggs or even almond flour, which has a little more protein,” says Malir.
Kyle said he feels good now with a plant-based diet. “All of our meals have been delicious and we've been very satisfied,” Buckland says.
With a little planning, people can get all the protein and nutrients they need from a plant-based diet. Dr. Christopher Gardner, a food scientist at Stanford University.His research is featured in his new Netflix documentary You are what you eat: A twin experiment.
“If you're consuming a moderate variety, “It's OK to meet your protein needs from plant sources to maintain muscle,” Gardner says. Say.
Gardner says there are also environmental arguments for changing diets.Livestock need a lot of things land and water.Richard Waite and his colleagues World Resources Instituteit is estimated that beef production requires 20 times more land; emit 20 times more greenhouse gasesPer gram of protein compared to beans.
as we have been doing reportAccording to some estimates, if people in the United States replaced beef with beansthis single switch would help the United States achieve about half of its greenhouse gas reduction goals.
Many people are unaware of the relationship between diet and climate, but some are aware of the relationship between diet and climate. Willingness to make a difference. And as for what changes might be beneficial, “We want to make these changes as simple as possible so that people can actually change their diet,” Auclair says.
When it comes to healthspan and longevity, Auclair and his McGill University collaborators used survey data to assess the dietary habits of Canadians and model what would happen if people swapped their diets. did.They use Canadian mortality data and relative risk of disease related to animal-based and plant-based foods; global burden of disease study.
This finding is consistent with other studies. Last month, researchers at Tufts University study People who consumed large amounts of plant protein in middle age pretty high odds Promoting healthy aging – further proof that what's good for our health is also good for the planet.
This work was edited by Jane Greenhalgh
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2024/03/03/1234460368/red-meat-diet-plant-protein-carbon-footprint
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Replacing red meat with plant-based protein promotes longevity and climate health: Shots
- What to watch for as the big Chinese political event of the year approaches | News
- Sydney Sweeney Faces Her Many Controversies in 'SNL' Monologue
- Buy Joola “Team” table tennis bat at Sport-Thieme.nl
- Men's tennis earns 6-1 win at Chicago State
- Rahul says India is behind Pak in key indicator, says 'Narendra Modi is done…' | Latest news India
- China, two sessions in 2024: economic planners focus on artificial intelligence ahead of major political gatherings
- Shehbaz Sharif is the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan's allies in Parliament protest, allege fraud | International
- Rihanna comes out of semi-retirement for Ambanis; read the reactions of the Western press
- Mallaig Monarchs prepare to host U18 Tier 3 hockey provincials
- Safety scare over asthma drug as young children suffer serious side effects | health
- Former Bravo star sues Bravo and Andy Cohen for 'hostile work environment'