Are tattoos bad?New study reveals potential health risks from ink





The study also delved into motivations for getting inked. Recent research published in journals analytical chemistry This raises concerns about potential health risks associated with certain tattoo ink ingredients. The study, led by Binghamton University's John Sweek, analyzed nine major tattoo ink brands in the United States. As a result, 45 of the 54 ink samples were found to contain undisclosed additives or pigments associated with potential health risks. One such additive identified in the study is polyethylene glycol, a drug used to manage constipation. National Institutes of Health. Its presence in tattoo ink is alarming, but further research is needed to understand the specific risks associated with this finding. This study highlights the importance of choosing a reputable tattoo artist who uses high-quality, well-tested ink. It is also important to discuss any concerns with your chosen artist to ensure they are adhering to proper safety and hygiene protocols. The study also identified 2-phenoxyethanol, another ingredient found in some inks, as potentially dangerous. Ingesting large amounts of this chemical can irritate the skin, lungs, liver, and even damage the kidneys and nerves. “We hope that manufacturers see this as an opportunity to re-evaluate their processes, and that artists and clients see this as an opportunity to promote good labeling and manufacturing,” Sweek said in the study. mentioned in. “FDA is still considering what that will look like, and we think this study will have an impact on the discussion around MoCRA,” he added. Beyond the potential risks identified in recent research, getting a tattoo also comes with other health considerations. mayo clinic They note that tattoos can also cause MRI complications because the pigment can impair image quality. In a recent study conducted by Pew Research Center in August 2023 revealed some interesting insights into the growing popularity of tattoos. According to the data, 32% of the adults who participated in the survey reported that they have at least one tattoo. Notably, 22% of respondents with tattoos had at least two, suggesting that they tend to have multiple tattoos. The study also took a closer look at motivations for getting inked. Almost half (47%) of participants with tattoos said that tattoos are a form of personal expression and a way to express their beliefs and values. Interestingly, 32% said at least one of their tattoos was motivated by a desire to look good.

