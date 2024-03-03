Health
Healthy Habits, Healthy Minds | News, Sports, Jobs
HVI-Health is where the heart is-10'6×22'9 (1)
February is American Heart Month, a time designated to promote cardiovascular health and raise awareness about heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies from heart disease every 33 seconds, making heart disease the leading cause of death for men and women of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Although the data seems discouraging, risk factors can be lowered with simple lifestyle changes that can be incorporated into daily life.
said Dr. Mike Campsey, chief of cardiology at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. “Essential 8” Programs from the American Heart Association help people make impactful changes.
“The goal is to eliminate chronic disease. Heart disease is a chronic disease and is often caused by a chronic disease.” Campsie said. “The American Heart Association has put together a plan that focuses on eating better, moving more, getting better sleep, smoking cessation, proper weight management, cholesterol management, and blood pressure management.”
Campsie says it's important to focus on these eight areas. Improving one of the eight will eventually improve the others as well.
“Walking is the most important thing you can do. You want to be able to walk for as long as possible.” Campsie said. “The more steps you take now, the more you will be able to do in the future.”
The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise throughout the week. That's 30 minutes, 5 days a week.
“Our bodies respond well to habits. If you can find a way to incorporate exercise into your routine, as well as healthy eating and quality sleep, you'll do just fine.” Campsie said. “When you're not careful or don't follow your routine, your body suffers.”
“It's important to note that this is an important step in the development of this new model,” said Dr. Walid Gharib, an interventional cardiac specialist at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital and assistant professor at West Virginia University's Heart and Vascular Institute. “Small, lasting changes make a big difference in the world.”
“Rome wasn't built in a day. Every change you make, even from just one meal, is a change for the better.” He said. “If you're sitting down to breakfast with two pieces of toast, try removing the butter or eating one less piece of toast. These changes should be something you can live with forever. Large-scale Dietary changes can help, but no one can maintain them.”
For prevention, it is important to develop good habits early in life.
“People who start developing good habits early in life will continue to do so later in life. That's well documented in the literature.” Campsie said. “If you don't pay attention to what you eat now, it will affect you later in life.”
Early detection always plays an important role.
“It's important to continue your health checkups.” Campsie said. “And it’s important to start as soon as possible.”
Dr. Ghalib encourages people who think they have heart symptoms to see their doctor as soon as possible.
“It's never a bad thing to see a doctor.” He said. “I don't think you're old enough to say you don't have to worry about[heart disease]because you're young. In fact, there are a lot of things in our diet that can negatively impact our cholesterol levels and affect our risk of heart disease. “Good dietary choices and sufficient physical activity from a young age may be key to reversing this situation.”
No one is immune to the risk of heart disease, even doctors. Campsie suffered a massive stroke on November 17, 2021, while exercising.
“While I was doing jumping jacks, I felt something strange in my right hand. The next thing I knew, I was on the ground. It felt like my hand was stuck to the floor.” He said. “I couldn't move my right leg. I couldn't move my right arm and I couldn't talk.”
Campsey was able to alert his wife, who called 911. He was rushed to the hospital, where his doctors removed a blood clot from his brain.
“I got out of the hospital on my own, and my speech improved a little. My right arm was still dysfunctional. I received physical therapy and speech therapy for several months.” He said. “Everything is better.”
Campsey said doctors were never able to determine the cause of his stroke.now he is sharing
His experience helps patients proactively reduce their risks.
“Many of my patients listen to me and always ask how I am doing. I appreciate their concern.” He said. “I try to relate it to what's happening to them. They understand that I at least know where they come from and where they travel.”
Sponsored content provided by WVU Medicine
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldstaronline.com/sponsoredcontent/2024/03/healthy-habits-healthy-hearts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Healthy Habits, Healthy Minds | News, Sports, Jobs
- Psychic Theresa Caputo Reveals Where Unstable Spirits Hit Her Hardest (VIDEO) | Entertainment
- Over the decades, Faith's Closet stands the test of time | Highlands News-Sun
- Apple halts MicroLED Watch Ultra project: layoffs and innovation stall
- Imran Khan's party elects Gohar Ali Khan as president
- Michael Steele slams Donald Trump for being the 'biggest RINO in the room'
- UK's 400m electric bus plan accused of 'Chinese subsidies'
- Helium discovered in Minnesota as US supplies dwindle
- Star Wars and Gremlins actor Mark Dodson dies at 64 WSB-TV Channel 2
- NPR puzzle master Will Shortz says he's recovering from a strokeExBulletin
- We tested 14 pairs and found the best snowboard gloves and mittens
- A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes the South Bay area – San Francisco Examiner