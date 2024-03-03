Department of Health Issues HPV and Hepatitis B Vaccination Reminder





As of last fall, about 10,000 young people in the region still needed vaccinations.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reminding families that many young people born in 2008 are not receiving the human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B vaccines. Both vaccines are free and highly effective in protecting young people from diseases such as cancer now and in the future. As of fall 2023, approximately 10,000 Simcoe-Muskoka 10th grade youth still require HPV and hepatitis B vaccines and will remain eligible for vaccination until the end of August in 12th grade. Typically, students receive these vital vaccines as part of their Grade 7 immunization program, but many students born in 2008 will not be able to receive routine immunizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I could not do it. Hepatitis B is a virus that is transmitted through an infected person's body fluids (such as saliva, blood, vaginal fluids, and semen) and can cause chronic liver infection, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and death. Many people infected with hepatitis B are initially unaware that they are infected and do not realize they are infected until the disease progresses. Although most people recover from acute infections on their own, there is still a risk that unvaccinated people may become chronic carriers. The best way to protect yourself from infection is vaccination. HPV can cause cancer in the throat (oropharynx), cervix, penis, and anus, as well as genital warts, and is easily spread. There are over 100 types of HPV. HPV cancer and warts are found in both men and women, but the virus does not discriminate based on sexual orientation. HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and it is estimated that over 75% of Canadians will contract an HPV infection at some point in their lives. If your teen was born in 2008 and does not currently receive the hepatitis B or HPV vaccine, we recommend the following: make a reservation Visit our local follow-up clinics in Barrie, Collingwood, Cookstown, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland, and Orillia, or contact your health care provider. Click here for more information on the routine and required vaccines that students receive and the diseases they protect against. here. You can also speak to a public health expert by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. . **********************

