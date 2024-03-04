CDC announces new coronavirus infection no longer means 5-day quarantine





NEW YORK — U.S. health officials announced Friday that Americans who test positive for COVID-19 will not need to quarantine for five days. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its long-standing guidance, saying people whose symptoms are mild and improving and who have had a fever for a day can return to work or normal activities. The change comes at a time when COVID-19 is no longer the public health threat it once was. It was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. early in the pandemic, but last year it fell to number 10. Most people have some degree of immunity to the coronavirus through vaccination or infection. And some experts say many people aren't following the five-day quarantine guidance anyway.

“Our goal here is to ensure that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand and can be followed, while continuing to protect those at risk of serious illness. to reassure people,” said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen. But some experts are concerned that the change could increase the risk of infection for older people and people who are more likely to become seriously ill. Why are the guidelines changing? Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are not as high as they were in the first few years of the pandemic. This change is an effort to streamline recommendations similar to long-standing recommendations for influenza and other respiratory viruses. Officials say many people with symptoms such as a runny nose or cough have not been tested to distinguish whether they have COVID-19, the flu or something else. While they may not be as strict, the guidelines emphasize that anyone with respiratory symptoms should stay home while sick, said Dr. David Margolius, director of the Cleveland Health Department. Ta.

Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University's School of Public Health, said that doesn't change the fact that people who test positive are still likely to be contagious. “What has changed is how much harm this coronavirus is causing to our people,” Nuzzo said. Officials noted that some other countries, as well as states like California and Oregon, have eased quarantine guidance in a manner similar to the CDC's latest changes and have not seen an increase in cases. What are the new guidelines? If you have symptoms, stay at home until your symptoms become milder and better and one day has passed since the onset of your fever. But you can remain vigilant by wearing a mask and distancing yourself from others.

However, the CDC's guidance for workers in nursing homes and other health care facilities remains unchanged. These include encouraging health care workers to stay home for at least seven days after symptoms appear and to receive a negative test within two days of returning to work. The agency emphasizes that everyone should try to prevent infection in the first place by getting vaccinated, washing their hands and taking steps to get more fresh air outdoors. Does anyone object to this change? Yes, and even those who understand the rationale for the change have concerns. “What concerns me the most of all of this is that employers are taking advantage of this change in guidance to protect employees before they are ready, before they are well enough, and to harm their co-workers.” “I think we're going to start asking our employees to come back to work before it becomes less likely, workers,” Nuzzo said. COVID-19 remains particularly dangerous for older adults and people with other medical conditions. The coronavirus continues to cause more than 20,000 hospitalizations and more than 2,000 deaths each week, according to the CDC. Hospitalization and death rates are highest for people over 65.

The CDC said this week that older adults should get a second shot of the latest coronavirus vaccine. Will schools change their rules? necessarily. Schools and child care providers vary in their ability to follow CDC recommendations, often relying on local governments to make final decisions. Other goals, such as reducing absenteeism, may also influence state and district decisions. When California relaxed its guidance, it encouraged children to come to school if they had mild symptoms. He also said that students who test positive for the coronavirus but do not have symptoms can attend school. Is this the first time that quarantine guidelines have changed? No. The CDC initially recommended a 10-day quarantine, but at the end of 2021 it reduced the quarantine period to 5 days for Americans who are infected with the coronavirus and have no symptoms or only short-term symptoms. . The guidance for the public states that isolation can only end if a person has been fever-free for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication and their other symptoms have resolved.

