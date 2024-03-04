Why walking is still the best exercise

I'm a walker and former runner, but I swear I'm not biased. That's right. I'm confident the Hogs will storm Alabama this fall. Understood? So let's talk a little bit about the exercise routines of walkers and runners. Back in the dark days when we lived in Texas, we started early in the morning by running around the block on the sidewalk while it was still dark. I stopped that little run after encountering a large pile of trash. I sustained several cuts and bruises and ran out onto the road to avoid cars rather than trash on the sidewalk. I quickly learned some important things about road jogging. Always face traffic when jogging, running, or walking. Very simply, you see a car about to hit you and drive you off the sidewalk. The second item is to wear lights on your body or orange reflective clothing. I see people wearing black clothes day and night, running on the wrong side of the road when it's pitch black. They must have a death wish.

When I returned to Arkansas, I was a very sporadic runner and an up-and-coming tennis player. One afternoon I was playing Dr. Myron Shoffner, and he was knocking my socks off. I casually asked him about another player in town, Bill Noland. He was also hitting me regularly.

“Bill is a runner, Richard. Singles tennis is basically a running game, so he's in great shape for tennis.”

I started running the next day, which really helped my tennis. However, running is not without risks, and muscle strains can occur even in healthy people. But my running stopped a few years ago when, while working in the garden, I slipped and landed on a piece of concrete and suffered a severe bruise on the calf of my left foot. The surface cut wasn't too bad, so no sutures were needed. However, while the superficial cuts appeared to be healing, the deep bruises were not. After several weeks with the wound still open, I finally went to the doctor.

Dr. Watson glanced over and said, “Richard, I'll make you an appointment at the wound center.”

Well, I didn't know there was a wound center, but I went there the next day, and after being examined, the doctor at the wound center said, “Richard, you have a deep bruise.” I'm not a doctor so I can't say what he called it, but in short he said the wound needs to heal from the inside out, not just a cut on the surface. . This meant that the wound had to be left open and re-bandaged every week. It took a few weeks to heal, but now it's as good as new. Naturally, running and tennis were suspended for over a month. Eventually I started walking again and added a few hundred yards of jogging a few weeks later. As I've gotten older, I walk about 90% of the time. But as I continued walking, I realized why I was a certified walker.

According to some studies, the goal is to walk 10,000 steps a day. There are many devices that can be counted. That translated to about a 3 mile walk from my home on Carrion Road in El Dorado to my office downtown. That's about 7000 steps. I work in the garden and a small pond adjacent to it, so I can easily add to his 3,000 steps by trimming and picking up branches. The front yard of the house where we live is covered in a deep forest, and if the weather is nice, I can easily walk 10,000 steps to pick up fallen branches and mow the bushes. Masu. I'm skinny and can't stand the cold, so winter weather sometimes succumbs to me.

Research shows that walking Improves cardiovascular and pulmonary (heart and lungs) health and reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke. Improved management of conditions such as high blood pressure (high blood pressure), high cholesterol, joint and muscle pain and stiffness, and diabetes.

Although I write about achieving 10,000 steps a day, you need to understand that these step counts can be almost anything. When I realized this, I started looking at the trash-filled roads in front of our property and around town. Just think of how much better the appearance of the roads in Arkansas would be if you walked along them picking up trash. If you are a pedestrian, focus on cleaning the trash-filled streets you walk on.

10,000 steps is roughly equivalent to walking 5 miles or 8 kilometers, depending on your stride length, rhythm, and height. If you try to complete 10,000 steps in one go, you'll be walking for about 1 hour and 40 minutes. Of course, there are many other benefits listed, but overall health is key. Walking has great health benefits. Achieving 10,000 steps a day is certainly worth the time and effort. But for me, it's not just about health. After a 3 mile walk, I feel good when I look around my front yard and pond where I've walked, trimmed, and picked up branches…that's a bonus.

I noted in last Sunday's “Voices” section of this paper that a writer who has traveled to multiple states believes that Arkansas has the most trashed roads. Agree! Let's do something about trash and get healthy by walking 10,000 steps while picking up trash.