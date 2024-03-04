Endometriosis: Report calling for improved nurse training

Nurses need better training to spot the signs of endometriosis as cases of endometriosis are increasingly being diagnosed late, a new report says.

Charity Endometriosis UK today consulted UK health authorities on how to reduce the almost 10-year average waiting time to receive an endometriosis diagnosis and reduce the harm caused by endometriosis. issued a series of recommendations.

“People, for the most part, are not willing to show up to an injured person or take pain medication unless they are in pain.” Liz Bruen

The report said the speed of diagnosis in all four UK countries worsened between 2020 and 2023. Across the UK, the average time to diagnosis was eight years and 10 months, up from eight years in 2020.

In Wales, the average length increased by almost a year, from nine years in 2020 to nine years and 11 months.

The Endometriosis UK report concludes that all healthcare workers, especially nurses, need more specific education and training on menstrual health and endometriosis awareness.

The report recommended that menstrual health and endometriosis be integrated into all professional health courses, and that royal universities and professional bodies improve the provision of ongoing training on these topics.

In particular, the report says nurses, accident and emergency (A&E) specialists, community pharmacists, gynecologists and general practitioners need to improve their endometriosis skills.

Endometriosis is a chronic disease in which extra tissue similar to the endometrium grows in the ovaries or fallopian tubes. It can cause extreme pain and other symptoms such as further bleeding and nausea and vomiting.

Liz Bruen, a specialist endometriosis nurse in Wales, agreed that endometriosis and menstrual health in general should be taught better during nurse training.

But Bruen said it should also be included in continuing professional development training for all health professionals.

“Whether you're a nurse, a psychologist, a general practitioner, you need to raise awareness long after you've finished your training,” she told Nursing Times.

“This needs to happen, so when patients come in, there needs to be a trigger for them to think, this is endometriosis.

“The problem is that people are confusing it with something else.”

The report found that while wait times have worsened due to COVID-19, wait times for gynecology have increased by the highest rate of any specialty during the pandemic.

Bruen agreed that gynecological and menstrual health have historically always been the hardest hit when resources are cut or reallocated.

Endometriosis UK's report says the National Institute for Healthcare Excellence (NICE) guidance on endometriosis, published in 2017, is not fully adhered to across the country.

The report urges NHS commissioners and healthcare providers to work “urgently” to reduce waiting times for gynecology services, to fully implement NICE guidance and to ensure that the UK Government It recommended that investment be made in public health campaigns to raise awareness.

This awareness will help patients recognize their symptoms and hopefully improve their experience when seeking help from a medical professional, the report said.

Endometriosis UK has heard from patients who feel they have been ignored, patronized and frequently told that severe pain and other symptoms are a 'normal' part of menstruation.

The report also calls for funding for better research into the causes of endometriosis, improved treatments and better diagnostics.

Ms Bruen said her own lived experience reflected the report's findings, particularly in raising the issue that endometriosis patients feel ignored.

“It's a trigger word. When someone shows up in severe pain and on their period, especially if it's not the first time, you have to somehow build in a subconscious reaction that something is going on.” she continued.

“It’s not because they’re trying to get attention or they’re just not dealing with it.

“People are not willing to show up to an injured person or take pain medication unless they are in pain most of the time.”

“[Specialist nurses] is a first step, but development should be encouraged. ” Liz Bruen

Ms Bruen said investing in endometriosis training and increasing the number of menstrual and gynecological staff, including specialist nurses like herself, would benefit the entire health system.

She pointed to the reduction in A&E admissions seen when asthma nurses were in place and said more endometriosis nurses could help in a similar way.

There are currently a very limited number of such nurses in the UK.

The Welsh Government has been funding one for each health board in the country since 2021.

Mr Bruen said that while this was a positive change in Wales, this was only the beginning of improving care for people with the disease and the entire medical community needed to be more enlightened about endometriosis. .

“This is a chronic condition; [patients] It needs to be managed in primary care as well as secondary care,” she added.

“[Specialist nurses] is a first step, but development should be encouraged.

“I still strongly believe that the basic skills of nursing help us identify those who really need our help.The important thing is to strengthen those skills and help people use them. It's about giving them time to do it.”

He said women “have a right to a quality of life and a right to a sex life,” adding, “Women have a right to scream and vomit because they feel like they're peeing on glass.” “You have the right to go to the bathroom without having to go to the toilet,” he added.