Everything you need to know to protect yourself from measles

dose26:47How can I protect myself and my children from measles? Measles cases are increasing around the world, including in countries where vaccines are readily available. Several cases have been reported here in Canada, and public health officials are encouraging residents to get vaccinated if they haven't already. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Zain Chagla explains the dangers of measles and gives insight into why the disease, once thought to have been eradicated in some countries, is surging again.

Vancouver resident Stefania Ceccia has a tough message for parents: She said, “Get your children vaccinated against measles.''

Cecia experienced a major health scare in 2019 when a nurse at BC Children's Hospital called her and told her her almost one-year-old son, Max, might have contracted measles after a recent visit to the hospital. did.

“The nurse said, 'Because of the time of year you went, we can't guarantee that your son wasn't exposed to measles while you were in the waiting room,'” Cecia said.

A few days after receiving the call from the hospital, Cecia learned that the father of the children at the center of the outbreak at BC Children's Hospital was… I didn't vaccinate my children before traveling to Southeast Asia. for Disproved evidence linking measles vaccine and autism .

Stefania Seccia and her eldest son, Max, had a difficult eight weeks after he was born. In 2019, Cecia was alerted that Max might have contracted measles. Max never developed any infections and was immediately vaccinated shortly after his first birthday. (Courtesy of Stefania Seccia)

Seccia immediately decided to share her experience with news media .

“We saw the news that this person made some really reckless choices that could potentially put my son in a very dangerous situation. That's why we saw the news. “,” Cesia said.

Max, a high-risk patient who was born prematurely, never developed measles, and Seccia was able to quickly schedule an appointment for the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Max Cecia-Smith received a 12-month supply of measles vaccine in 2019. (Courtesy of Stefania Seccia)

As measles cases rise around the world, with measles cases occurring in countries such as Canada where life-saving vaccines are readily available, Seccia urges parents to protect their children and adults. It's part of a chorus of voices urging people to get vaccinated.

What is measles?

Infectious disease expert Dr. Zain Chagla said measles is a highly contagious infection caused by exposure to the measles virus.of disease spreads Transmission by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne transmission by an infected person.

“This is realistically the most contagious infectious disease known to humanity,” said Chagla, co-medical director of infection control at St. Joseph's Health Care in Hamilton. “It's one of those things,” he said. dose The moderator is Dr. Brian Goldman.

Not only can the virus remain in the environment for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the scene, Charga said, but one infected person can transmit the disease to up to 20 people. Masu.

The incubation period for measles is approximately 10 days, and patients infected with measles initially exhibit symptoms similar to common respiratory infections such as colds and influenza.

Dr. Zain Chagla is an infectious disease specialist at St. Joseph's Health Care in Hamilton. He said two doses of the measles vaccine provide the greatest protection against the disease. (Tina McKenzie/CBC)

A cough, runny nose, and red eyes may occur. But after a few days, a “characteristic rash” begins to appear around the face, slowly moving along the patient's neck and then spreading further, Chagla said.

“The red spots that develop on the face begin to become more pronounced on the face, forming almost a single layer of redness, working its way down from the neck to the rest of the body.”

The presence of a rash is usually enough to alert a patient that they have been infected with measles, but Chagla said the virus is contagious soon after the first flu-like symptoms appear.

“By the time the rash appears, the disease is actually nearing the end of its infectivity, when characteristic symptoms appear and alert medical authorities,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the exposure has happened and it's too late.”

Before the introduction of effective vaccines to prevent measles infection and transmission, measles was thought to be a childhood disease that most people eventually recovered from.

But Chagla said the disease can cause brain damage, hearing loss and developmental delays.In some cases, it can also cause immunodeficiency against other diseases After the patient has recovered from measles infection .

“This is a disease you don't want to give to young infants.”

The latest MMR vaccine developed in 1971

The first measles vaccine was approved for public use in 1963, but it wasn't until 1971 that the modern MMR vaccine, which can protect against measles, mumps, and rubella, was developed. who (who).

Currently, the MMR vaccine is administered as a two-dose series, with children receiving the first dose at around 1 year of age and the second dose between 4 and 6 years of age.Children under 12 months of age traveling to known measles endemic areas You can also receive vaccinations.

Health Canada recommends waiting a while minimum 4 weeks between the first and second dose.

People born before 1970 are expected to have contracted and recovered from measles and may not have been vaccinated at all, Chagla said. People born after 1970 are unlikely to have contracted measles because of the success of public health efforts to combat the disease.

Watch | Don't underestimate the risk of diseases such as measles, doctors warn: Don't underestimate the risk of diseases such as measles, doctor warns Dr Caroline Kwak-Tan, a microbiologist and pediatric infectious disease expert, said vaccines have been so successful in minimizing transmission that people understand the risks of diseases like measles. It states that there is a possibility that it is not.

Additionally, measles vaccines were offered as a single dose until 1996, when a two-dose series was introduced.

“That’s why there are people. [born] “It's possible that between 1970 and 1983, there were no vaccines available to consider,” Chagla said.

People born between 1983 and 1996 “may have received one dose of the vaccine but not the second,” he added.

Health Canada numbers show that Approximately 87 per cent of Canadians Must have received at least one measles vaccine.

Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti is an infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, Ontario. (Courtesy of Sumon Chakrabarti)

“I'm part of the cohort that only received one dose,” said Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, Ont.

“Currently, the first dose is two doses, and the majority of people have received this, but some people have not received the second dose.”

Chagla said people who have only received one dose of the vaccine, or those who contracted measles and recovered before a vaccine was available, should still get up to date with the shot.

“Two doses provide optimal protection.”

moreover, Canadian public health guidelines It stipulates that people infected with measles can receive the vaccine within 72 hours of infection.

Measles cases on the rise

Despite the widespread availability of measles vaccines in developed countries, public health experts are tracking a rise in the number of cases in high-income European countries such as the United Kingdom, Austria and Belgium.

according to Data published by WHO In Europe, the number of measles cases in 2023 increased 30 times compared to 2022. There were 941 measles cases in Europe in all of 2022. 58,000 cases reported in 2023according to WHO.

Chagla was quick to point out that Canada's measles case rate is significantly lower than in Europe and the United States. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, fewer than 20 measles cases have been reported in Canada so far in 2024. Weekly measles and rubella tracking report.

At least four cases have been reported in Ontario alone, and one recent case remains under investigation with the cause of infection “unknown.” According to local public health officials.at least Seven cases confirmed in Quebecwith public health authorities in Laval. Warning of community infection It might have been possible.

Chagla said travelers in particular need to be especially careful, as the disease has largely become a “travel-related disease.”

Watch | As measles cases soar in Europe, doctors fear it could spread here too. Measles cases soar in Europe, doctors fear it could spread here too The World Health Organization has warned of an alarming rise in measles cases in Europe, and Canadian doctors are concerned that the disease could easily spread to the country.

“And it's not just travel to low-income or middle-income countries. This is travel to places in Western Europe that Canadians often visit,” he said, adding that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission within Canada. He added that there was no. .

Chagla discusses disproved evidence linking the MMR vaccine to autism, routine childhood immunizations missed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine hesitancy spurred by the pandemic, and more. is one of the causes of the current number of measles cases in developed countries.

according to Angus Reid poll released Wednesday 17% of survey respondents who identified themselves as parents of minors said they were “strongly opposed” to vaccinating their children, compared to 4% in 2019.

Watch | Quebec measles patients stress importance of vaccination, doctor says: Quebec measles patients stress importance of vaccination, doctor says Dr. Earl Rubin, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Montreal Children's Hospital, said he is “very concerned” that four of the seven measles cases in Quebec were not acquired from abroad and are not epidemiologically linked. ” he said. Rubin said infants, people with weakened immune systems and unvaccinated adults are most susceptible to the disease.

In contrast, 67% of respondents said they would “feel free” to vaccinate their child, compared to 72% of respondents who said they would vaccinate their child in 2019.

“Many people who were hesitant about childhood vaccinations are now even more hesitant due to the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine, and many are choosing to reduce vaccinations for their children,” Chagra said. he said.

“And globally… significant health access issues during this time and escalating conflicts in many parts of the world have unfortunately left generations of children without access to vaccines.”

Chagla said Canada's vaccination rates are reassuring, adding that the lack of confirmed human-to-human transmission is “evidence of a wall of immunity.”

“But you're going to see localized spread as that wall starts to chip away bit by bit, bit by bit,” he says.

“You only have to look at Western and Eastern Europe, where immunity is high, vaccination rates are high, where measles is resurging and where there is actually local measles transmission throughout the year.”