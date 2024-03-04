Health
Everything you need to know to protect yourself from measles
dose26:47How can I protect myself and my children from measles?
Vancouver resident Stefania Ceccia has a tough message for parents: She said, “Get your children vaccinated against measles.''
Cecia experienced a major health scare in 2019 when a nurse at BC Children's Hospital called her and told her her almost one-year-old son, Max, might have contracted measles after a recent visit to the hospital. did.
“The nurse said, 'Because of the time of year you went, we can't guarantee that your son wasn't exposed to measles while you were in the waiting room,'” Cecia said.
A few days after receiving the call from the hospital, Cecia learned that the father of the children at the center of the outbreak at BC Children's Hospital was… I didn't vaccinate my children before traveling to Southeast Asia. for Disproved evidence linking measles vaccine and autism.
Seccia immediately decided to share her experience with news media.
“We saw the news that this person made some really reckless choices that could potentially put my son in a very dangerous situation. That's why we saw the news. “,” Cesia said.
Max, a high-risk patient who was born prematurely, never developed measles, and Seccia was able to quickly schedule an appointment for the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.
As measles cases rise around the world, with measles cases occurring in countries such as Canada where life-saving vaccines are readily available, Seccia urges parents to protect their children and adults. It's part of a chorus of voices urging people to get vaccinated.
What is measles?
Infectious disease expert Dr. Zain Chagla said measles is a highly contagious infection caused by exposure to the measles virus.of disease spreads Transmission by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne transmission by an infected person.
“This is realistically the most contagious infectious disease known to humanity,” said Chagla, co-medical director of infection control at St. Joseph's Health Care in Hamilton. “It's one of those things,” he said. dose The moderator is Dr. Brian Goldman.
Not only can the virus remain in the environment for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the scene, Charga said, but one infected person can transmit the disease to up to 20 people. Masu.
The incubation period for measles is approximately 10 days, and patients infected with measles initially exhibit symptoms similar to common respiratory infections such as colds and influenza.
A cough, runny nose, and red eyes may occur. But after a few days, a “characteristic rash” begins to appear around the face, slowly moving along the patient's neck and then spreading further, Chagla said.
“The red spots that develop on the face begin to become more pronounced on the face, forming almost a single layer of redness, working its way down from the neck to the rest of the body.”
The presence of a rash is usually enough to alert a patient that they have been infected with measles, but Chagla said the virus is contagious soon after the first flu-like symptoms appear.
“By the time the rash appears, the disease is actually nearing the end of its infectivity, when characteristic symptoms appear and alert medical authorities,” he said.
“Unfortunately, the exposure has happened and it's too late.”
Before the introduction of effective vaccines to prevent measles infection and transmission, measles was thought to be a childhood disease that most people eventually recovered from.
But Chagla said the disease can cause brain damage, hearing loss and developmental delays.In some cases, it can also cause immunodeficiency against other diseases After the patient has recovered from measles infection.
“This is a disease you don't want to give to young infants.”
The latest MMR vaccine developed in 1971
The first measles vaccine was approved for public use in 1963, but it wasn't until 1971 that the modern MMR vaccine, which can protect against measles, mumps, and rubella, was developed. who (who).
Currently, the MMR vaccine is administered as a two-dose series, with children receiving the first dose at around 1 year of age and the second dose between 4 and 6 years of age.Children under 12 months of age traveling to known measles endemic areas You can also receive vaccinations.
Health Canada recommends waiting a while minimum 4 weeks between the first and second dose.
People born before 1970 are expected to have contracted and recovered from measles and may not have been vaccinated at all, Chagla said. People born after 1970 are unlikely to have contracted measles because of the success of public health efforts to combat the disease.
Additionally, measles vaccines were offered as a single dose until 1996, when a two-dose series was introduced.
“That’s why there are people. [born] “It's possible that between 1970 and 1983, there were no vaccines available to consider,” Chagla said.
People born between 1983 and 1996 “may have received one dose of the vaccine but not the second,” he added.
Health Canada numbers show that Approximately 87 per cent of Canadians Must have received at least one measles vaccine.
“I'm part of the cohort that only received one dose,” said Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, Ont.
“Currently, the first dose is two doses, and the majority of people have received this, but some people have not received the second dose.”
Chagla said people who have only received one dose of the vaccine, or those who contracted measles and recovered before a vaccine was available, should still get up to date with the shot.
“Two doses provide optimal protection.”
moreover, Canadian public health guidelines It stipulates that people infected with measles can receive the vaccine within 72 hours of infection.
Measles cases on the rise
Despite the widespread availability of measles vaccines in developed countries, public health experts are tracking a rise in the number of cases in high-income European countries such as the United Kingdom, Austria and Belgium.
according to Data published by WHOIn Europe, the number of measles cases in 2023 increased 30 times compared to 2022. There were 941 measles cases in Europe in all of 2022. 58,000 cases reported in 2023according to WHO.
Chagla was quick to point out that Canada's measles case rate is significantly lower than in Europe and the United States. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, fewer than 20 measles cases have been reported in Canada so far in 2024. Weekly measles and rubella tracking report.
At least four cases have been reported in Ontario alone, and one recent case remains under investigation with the cause of infection “unknown.” According to local public health officials.at least Seven cases confirmed in Quebecwith public health authorities in Laval. Warning of community infection It might have been possible.
Chagla said travelers in particular need to be especially careful, as the disease has largely become a “travel-related disease.”
“And it's not just travel to low-income or middle-income countries. This is travel to places in Western Europe that Canadians often visit,” he said, adding that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission within Canada. He added that there was no. .
Chagla discusses disproved evidence linking the MMR vaccine to autism, routine childhood immunizations missed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine hesitancy spurred by the pandemic, and more. is one of the causes of the current number of measles cases in developed countries.
according to Angus Reid poll released Wednesday17% of survey respondents who identified themselves as parents of minors said they were “strongly opposed” to vaccinating their children, compared to 4% in 2019.
In contrast, 67% of respondents said they would “feel free” to vaccinate their child, compared to 72% of respondents who said they would vaccinate their child in 2019.
“Many people who were hesitant about childhood vaccinations are now even more hesitant due to the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine, and many are choosing to reduce vaccinations for their children,” Chagra said. he said.
“And globally… significant health access issues during this time and escalating conflicts in many parts of the world have unfortunately left generations of children without access to vaccines.”
Chagla said Canada's vaccination rates are reassuring, adding that the lack of confirmed human-to-human transmission is “evidence of a wall of immunity.”
“But you're going to see localized spread as that wall starts to chip away bit by bit, bit by bit,” he says.
“You only have to look at Western and Eastern Europe, where immunity is high, vaccination rates are high, where measles is resurging and where there is actually local measles transmission throughout the year.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/radio/the-dose/measles-vaccine-1.7129447
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Everything you need to know to protect yourself from measles
- Women fifth, men tied for fifth during ECAC/IC4A Indoor Track Meet
- BOSAI: Be Prepared – Children's Needs in Disasters | NHK WORLD-JAPAN Customized
- Tim Scott lost his own presidential bid, but he caught the eye of Donald Trump for vice president.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches development projects worth 56,000 crores in Telangana
- Michael Gove hinted at Boris Johnson's return to 'save Britain from a starry nightmare'
- Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Virat-Anushka – Bollywood Celebs Missing From Anant and Radhikas' Pre-Wedding Celebrations |
- Jennifer Varghese wins WTT bronze medals in Algeria, Tunisia
- Japan's Nikkei 225 index exceeds 40,000 for the first time
- Gremlins hockey cruises to semi-finals with victory | News, sports, jobs
- SpaceX, NASA successfully launched the Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station
- Part 2 brings the power of spice to the box office with an $81.5 million debutExBulletin