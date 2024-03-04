Low doses of a common anesthetic may improve symptoms of depression: study | health





Happiness is important to everyone, especially when you're lonely or alone. depression This is a serious problem for many people, and finding effective treatment is very important. Ketamine is often used in low doses to treat depression, but its effects in the brain remain relatively unclear. (Shutterstock) A study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry found that low doses of the common anesthetic ketamine can reverse social deficits by restoring function in the anterior insular cortex. Hindustan Times – Fastest source of latest news! Read now. Ketamine is often used in low doses to treat depression, but its effects in the brain remain relatively unclear. Generally, ketamine refers to a mixture of two different forms of ketamine: (S)-ketamine and (R)-ketamine. These two molecules are enantiomers or enantiomers. Although they have the same molecular formula, their three-dimensional shapes are mirror images of each other. They usually exist as (S) and (R) pairs, but can also be separated into either (S)-ketamine or (R)-ketamine. Although the specific effects differ, each is beneficial in treating depression. Also read: 5 Signs of High-Functioning Depression; How Is It Different from Clinical Depression? When the research team decided to test the effects of (S)-ketamine and (R)-ketamine on depression-like symptoms in mice, they first needed to determine an appropriate model. Considering that depression and social impairment can be induced by long-term social life; separationthey chose a chronic (at least 6 weeks) social isolation mouse model. The researchers then developed a method that allowed them to directly compare neuronal activation across the brains of mice treated with (S)-ketamine, (R)-ketamine, or saline (as a control) immediately after behavioral testing. I used “In this way, we could observe the differences between (S)-ketamine and (R)-ketamine treatments in terms of neuronal activation throughout the brain without having a predefined hypothesis. We did it,” said Rei Yokoyama, lead author of the study. “Notably, chronic social isolation reduces neuronal activation in the anterior insular cortex (an area of ​​the brain important for emotion regulation) during social contact, and (R)-ketamine decreases However, we found that (S)- was not reduced. Ketamine reversed this effect.” The researchers also found that mice treated with (R)-ketamine were better at recognizing unfamiliar mice than unfamiliar mice in a social memory test, indicating improved social cognition. I also discovered that. Furthermore, when neuronal activity was suppressed in the anterior insular cortex, (R)-ketamine-induced improvements disappeared. “These findings highlight the importance of the anterior insular cortex for the positive effects of (R)-ketamine on social impairment, at least in mice,” said Hitoshi Hashimoto, the study's senior author. “Taken together, our results indicate that (R)-ketamine may be better at improving social cognition than (S)-ketamine, and that this effect is due to the activity of neurons in the anterior insular cortex. This suggests that it depends on the recovery of

