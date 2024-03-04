Learn about risk factors, symptoms, and tests





The incidence of colorectal cancer is increasing, especially among young adults. Board-certified surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden today provides information to help you separate fact from myth, from risk factors to symptoms and more.March 4, 2024

