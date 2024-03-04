Dementia isn't an inevitable part of aging – these 3 things can help

Written by Paul Brandas

Many 100-year-olds remain cognitively healthy until the end of their lives

One of the most common concerns we have as we age is whether we will gradually succumb to dementia or Alzheimer's disease (there is a slight difference between the two, by the way). there is).

The basic definition of dementia is a decline in mental function. please do not worry. Misplacing your keys or cell phone is not something I do often. According to AARP, it is a “loss of function that interferes with daily life,” and “can impair concentration, attention, language skills, problem-solving skills, and visual perception.”

Is this an inevitable part of aging? That's not necessarily the case, says Dr. Stacey L. Andersen, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine who studies centenarians (people over 100). This segment of our population is growing rapidly. According to the Census Bureau, there are currently approximately 101,000 Americans over the age of 100. It is predicted that by 2054 he will have more than four times as many people as her, 422,000.

“Many people believe that dementia is a normal part of aging. Although dementia is an age-related disease, meaning it is more common in older people than in younger people, , in fact, dementia is associated with an underlying neurodegenerative disease that is not part of the normal process of aging,'' Andersen tells me.

Clearly, no two people are the same, and the rate of cognitive decline can vary widely, she added.

3 things you can do

Here, an individual's behavior and lifestyle choices can often play an important role in determining how smart a person becomes in later life. Andersen lists his three things that help us stay sharp: maintaining cognitive health. And that starts with having a healthy heart.

“We know that what's good for your heart is also good for your brain,” she says. “It means eating a heart-healthy diet centered around fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and lean meats, and staying physically active while limiting processed foods, red meats, and sedentary behavior. It means that.”

Obviously, the sooner you adopt such behavior in your life, the better. But it's never too late to start. I see older people lifting weights at my gym, hitting the treadmill, and doing downward docks at my yoga studio. “I love the buzz it gives me,” said a woman sitting on the mat next to me last week. I think she's 75 years old, but she's very sharp.

Second, Habla Español, anyone? Andersen says he keeps learning and trying new things. “Tackle a new activity you've always wanted to do, like learning a new language, learning how to use a computer, or even exploring digital photography. Activities that require your full attention and concentration can help strengthen your muscles. More likely to help 'strengthen brain networks than passive activities. ”

Finally, stay connected. The worst thing about the pandemic is the impact it has had on our social lives. Staying away from others and not congregating with friends and everyone else may have helped reduce the spread of the virus, but it has also increased social isolation, affecting not only physical health but also mental acuity. may also be affected. In fact, not surprisingly, social isolation and loneliness are associated not only with an increased risk of dementia, but with many other physical and mental conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, depression, and suicide. That's not surprising.

“You should get involved in social activities,” Andersen says. “Social activities strengthen social networks, which are important for social support and stress relief, and listening and valuing diverse perspectives builds cognitive networks.”

Phone calls, Zoom chats, etc. are fine here, but I don't think there's anything better than actually meeting someone over coffee. Or maybe I go for a walk with a friend. At the Starbucks around the corner from me, there is a group of older men in their late 60s and early 70s who meet regularly for coffee and conversation. The room is filled with laughter and a cheerful atmosphere.

Study after study shows that the benefits of interacting and being with others, such as family and friends, cannot be overestimated.

To be sure, there is no guarantee that you will avoid cognitive decline as you get older. However, we have the power to increase our chances of staying calm through our actions, actions, and thoughts.

“Some people are able to maintain very high levels of cognitive function with minimal changes into their 80s,” Andersen says, and this is the basis for research into the “cognitive superego.” People much older than that can still stay sharp.

“Many centenarians, or people over the age of 100, not only remain cognitively healthy until the end of their lives, but they continue to enjoy life and live each day with energy,” she says.

