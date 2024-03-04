Measles in Canada: Rising number of cases and growing hesitancy to get vaccinated

As infections spread in Europe, health officials are concerned the highly contagious virus could re-enter Canada during spring break. Photo credit: Paul Vernon / Related news organizations

Article content Although measles has been officially eliminated in Canada, it is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, and outbreaks of the preventable virus continue to occur in Europe and the United States, with cases occurring across Canada. This may be a sign that vaccination rates are declining. This is less than what is needed to prevent disease. “If an infected person is exposed to 10 uninfected people, nine of those 10 will probably become infected (assuming they are not vaccinated),” the university said. said Jacqueline Ketlin Wong, staff physician and assistant professor at . Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, McMaster University. “Complications are usually seen in children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, but worldwide, in terms of the number of infections, hospitalizations, complications, and even deaths, If you look at it…it’s a burden on the children.”

Article content This happens at the beginning of the March holiday in Quebec and New Brunswick, and at most a few weeks in advance in other provinces. March vacation and overseas travel in general, According to Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, can be a significant catalyst for the spread of measles in unprotected areas of Canada's population. Tam urged people who are not currently fully vaccinated against the virus to get two doses, especially before traveling abroad. “In terms of exposure to infectious diseases in other parts of the world, we are sometimes just a plane ride away,” Wong said. “Before you travel, it's always a good time to talk to your health care provider or visit a travel clinic to see if there's anything you can do. That way you can enjoy your trip and stay healthy throughout your stay. You’ll be there.’ You come back. ”

Article content As of Feb. 23, health officials were aware of six measles cases in Canada since the beginning of the year, but a recent series of infections in Montreal has put that number firmly in perspective. It has increased. In 2023, a total of 12 measles cases were confirmed during the year. The first confirmed case of measles this year was an infant in Toronto.It is believed that he contracted the virus after traveling abroad. but, Another incident in York Region, Ont.. We witnessed a 30-year-old man who had been vaccinated develop a mild infection. Unlike three other measles cases in Ontario before that, he contracted the virus without traveling or interacting with anyone known to carry the virus. . After the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), research showed A small number of people in Canada are reluctant to vaccinate or oppose vaccinating their children. According to Statistics Canada data, Percentage of 2-year-olds who received one dose of vaccine The proportion of seven-year-olds receiving two doses of vaccine decreased from 87% in 2017 to 91.6% in 2021. 79.2% in 2021. Although no vaccine guarantees protection, people who have received two doses of the measles vaccine are less likely to become infected than those who have received one dose or none.

Article content “The reasons for vaccine hesitancy are very diverse,” Wong said. “I think families, parents and guardians have the best interests of the child at heart, so whether it's based on scientific evidence or based on personal beliefs, , it is important that concerns that children have are addressed with compassion.” Experts say even if the number of children receiving two doses increases to the 91.6% who currently receive one dose, that number is still too low. “We want to increase the vaccination rate to over 95%,” Wong said. “This vaccine works very well both in terms of generating an antibody response and in terms of protecting people.” According to WHO, the number of measles cases in the WHO European Region increased more than 30 times in 2023 compared to 2022 (more than 30,000 and 941 cases, respectively). Outside of Europe, a recent measles outbreak at a school in Florida raised concerns about: Due to insufficient countermeasures, the epidemic is likely to spread further. These outbreaks are thought to be caused by high rates of vaccine hesitancy and unvaccinated populations, increasing the likelihood that the virus will transmit a chain reaction to its host.

Article content Jane Heffernan, a professor at the University of York and an expert in disease modeling, mathematical epidemiology and immunology, said: “If you have any questions, it's important for people to talk to their doctor rather than reading misinformation online. is very important.” “People tend to forget about the seriousness of measles infection as time has passed since the global measles epidemic, as there is little memory of measles among the public.” Measles is a virus, and like most viruses, there are no drugs available to treat it once you are infected. The drug can only be used to treat secondary bacterial complications and symptoms caused by the disease. Secondary bacterial complications include pneumonia and ear infections. One of the most dangerous complications from the virus is swelling of the brain, or encephalitis. If the host does not recover in time, encephalitis can cause permanent brain damage or death. Photo credit: wildpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto Symptoms of the virus include those seen when infected with the flu, such as cough, fever, runny nose, and watery eyes. One of the most notorious signs of the virus is a slightly bumpy red rash all over the body. Wong said if you think you've been exposed to measles, it's important to call the clinic you're planning to visit before you arrive. In this way, clinics can prepare to contain the virus and limit the spread of the disease as much as possible. Our website is the place to go for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, long-form articles and provocative commentary.Please bookmark it nationalpost.com Sign up for our newsletter here.

