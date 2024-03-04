Public health officials say 10 measles cases confirmed in Quebec, seven in Montreal





Quebec's public health director is urging Quebecers to ensure they and their children are properly vaccinated against measles as cases of measles increase in the province, particularly in Montreal. . Dr. Luc Boileau said health authorities have counted 10 measles cases in Quebec so far. At least three cases have been linked to international travel, while a small number of cases are suspected to be caused by community transmission, he said. “That's what concerns us,” Boileau said at a press conference Monday with Dr. Mylène Drouhin, director of public health for the city of Montreal, and Dr. Caroline Quack-Tan, a microbiologist and pediatric infectious disease expert. he said. “Measles is more contagious than the coronavirus. The vast majority of people who come into contact with measles and are not vaccinated will become infected with the virus,” he said. Boileau said seven of the province's 10 cases have occurred in Montreal, which has lower vaccination rates than other regions, but vaccination rates vary widely across the province. Boileau said “vaccine fatigue” and rising numbers of infections in Europe and other countries are contributing to the transmission of measles cases in Canada. “We want to strongly advocate vaccination. Vaccines are free, safe, efficient and work quickly,” he said. “We are not in the same situation as we were with COVID-19, where we had to take massive public health measures, but there is great concern.” Drouhin said the last confirmed case in Quebec was in 2019. “A 7 or 10 may not seem like a lot, but we are working to eliminate this disease,” Drouin said. Measles vaccines are included in Quebec's immunization program. The Ministry of Health's goal is to reach a vaccination rate of 95% in all regions. Drouhin said vaccination rates in Montreal schools remain at about 80 per cent. Montreal's public health department is targeting schools with low vaccination rates to encourage parents to vaccinate their children, Drouhin said, and in some cases calling families. The two-dose measles vaccine is more than 95% effective in preventing infection, according to Montreal Public Health. Watch | Quebec measles patients stress importance of vaccination, doctor says: Quebec measles patients stress importance of vaccination, doctor says Dr. Earl Rubin, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Montreal Children's Hospital, said he is “very concerned” that four of the seven measles cases in Quebec were not acquired from abroad and are not epidemiologically linked. ” he said. Rubin said infants, people with weakened immune systems and unvaccinated adults are most susceptible to the disease. Measles is highly contagious. The virus can remain active and contagious indoors for up to two hours even after an infected person leaves the room, and has a long incubation period, typically 10 to 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, and a bumpy red rash. Common complications are ear infections and diarrhea. In rare cases, measles can be fatal. Dangerous complications can occur not only in young infants, but also in unvaccinated pregnant women and people with weak immune systems. Boileau pointed out that the measles infection period occurs four days before and four days after the rash appears, and it takes a considerable amount of time for the virus to spread. Drouhin said people with severe symptoms should call Quebec's 811 information center or visit a hospital or clinic, wear a mask and immediately walk in, potentially having measles. He said he needed to warn staff about this. Vaccination reservations can also be made online. click sante You can also call 1-877-644-4545, Boileau said.

