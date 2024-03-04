Health
British Columbia reports first measles case since 2019
As infection numbers rise in some parts of the world, British Columbia has reported measles cases, the first since 2019, and provincial health officials are reminding residents they have up-to-date vaccinations. They are calling on people to make sure they are vaccinated.
Despite the widespread availability of measles vaccines in developed countries, public health experts are tracking a rise in the number of cases in countries such as Austria, Belgium and the United Kingdom.
according to Data published by WHOIn Europe, the number of measles cases will increase 30 times in 2023 compared to 2022, 58,000 reported cases last year.
Measles is a highly contagious disease spread Infection by direct contact with droplets or by airborne transmission.
On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced one travel-related case of measles in a child under 10 was confirmed in the Vancouver Coastal Health region over the weekend.
Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) will be operating in Richmond from February 24th to March 2nd at the Ramada Vancouver Airport Hotel on Westminster Highway, and on February 26th at the ICBC on Route 3. It was announced that a potentially infected person had occurred in the office.
VCH says people who may have been exposed to measles and are not immune to measles can still reduce their risk of getting the disease by booking a vaccination appointment as soon as possible.
Dr. Monica Knauss, medical director of infectious diseases and immunization services at the BC Center for Disease Control (BCCDC), told CBC News the child has not been vaccinated against the disease and is a newcomer to Canada. He said that.
“Measles and rubella have been eliminated for a long time,” she says. “But we have import-related cases.”
Knauss said Vancouver Coastal Health will release information on where the outbreaks have occurred, but added that the chance of contracting measles in British Columbia is “very low.”
“People who are not vaccinated are at a much higher risk,” she said.
Knaus estimates there were about 800 measles cases in British Columbia in 2014 after an outbreak related to imported infections was declared. In 2019, unvaccinated children traveled abroad and returned home with the disease, causing infection to spread among schoolchildren. She said about 40 cases occurred during that outbreak.
Last year, only about a dozen cases were reported in Canada.
As of February 29, at least nine measles cases have been reported in Canada outside of British Columbia this year. The state said most of those cases were among unvaccinated or fully unvaccinated people and people with a history of travel to measles-endemic countries. spread.
The measles vaccine is given in two consecutive doses. The first shot, known as the MMR vaccine, protects against measles, mumps and rubella and is usually given around your child's first birthday. The second dose is usually given as part of the MMRV vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox) when the child starts school.
The Ministry of Health says infants as young as 6 months old can receive the measles vaccine if they travel to countries where measles is endemic. You can make an appointment with your local public health provider.
Children ages 4 and older can be vaccinated by a pharmacist. For first-time vaccinations, the state says it's best to get vaccinated at least two weeks before travel to give your body enough time to build up immunity.
Officials say adults are likely protected from childhood vaccinations and past history of measles. In particular, people born before 1970 were more likely to have contracted measles at a young age, before a vaccine was available, researchers say.
“Persons without immunization records are considered unvaccinated and unprotected,” the BCCDC said. He points out the safety of repeated measles vaccinations and encourages people who are unsure whether they are immune to getting vaccinated.
If you have been vaccinated in British Columbia and would like to access your records, you can find more information at: ImmunizeBC.ca.
International travel is likely to pick up soon, as B.C. students begin a two-week spring break starting March 18.
