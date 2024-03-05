



WA secures RSV vaccination for infants for the first time The Australian Immunization Foundation says the first contract to supply the RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infant immunization, known as Bayfortus, in the Southern Hemisphere will keep hundreds of babies out of hospital in Western Australia. Australian Immunization Foundation founder and director Catherine Hughes AM said: “The WA Government's move to secure infant respiratory syncytial virus immunization ahead of the winter will help some of the most vulnerable in our communities. It's going to protect people.” “Washington State is a leader in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases. It was one of the first states to adopt a maternal pertussis immunization program and one of the first states to offer influenza vaccines to children. , and will now be the first state to protect all infants from the serious disease “RSV,” she said. “This year's rollout of Bayfortas in Washington state will provide learnings for other states and the commonwealth on how to design and implement large-scale immunization programs to protect all infants from RSV. This must be a national health priority.” It is the leading cause of hospitalization for children under five in Australia, with up to one in four of these children requiring intensive care.1 RSV poses a huge burden on families and the healthcare system. Bayfortas is a one-time injection. Provides protection during the RSV season (usually from late autumn to early spring in most parts of Australia).. In clinical trials, this treatment reduced the number of infants hospitalized with RSV-related lower respiratory tract infections by up to 83%.2 Bay fortus is widely used in Europe and the United States prior to and during winter in the Northern Hemisphere. “On average 12,000 Australian infants are admitted to hospital each year related to RSV.1 Broader access to Bay Fortus could ease the burden on families and hospital systems over the winter,” Ms Hughes said. “The Australian Immunization Foundation continues to call on all Australians to unite against RSV to reduce the threat posed by this highly contagious and unpredictable virus.” /Open to the public. This material from the original organization/author may be of a contemporary nature and has been edited for clarity, style, and length. Mirage.News does not take any institutional position or position, and all views, positions, and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the authors.

