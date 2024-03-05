Coronavirus guidelines further relaxed, causing mixed emotions for some





LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – If you test positive for the coronavirus, you no longer have to quarantine for at least five days. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new coronavirus guidelines late last week that are the most relaxed guidelines to date. More than four years ago, the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the United States. People are isolating, wearing masks, and taking health precautions like never before. “We've been isolated for a long time. We need to get out a little bit. It's a little awkward for a lot of us, to be honest,” said MSU student Julia Holliday. We're getting closer to pre-COVID-19 times… CDC now treats COVID-19 like a cold or the flu, with no fever for 24 hours and mild symptoms that improve before returning to normal. We recommend returning it. “Other states and countries are already doing this, so there's a lot of data that shows the change in guidelines is appropriate. We haven't seen any additional hospitalizations, hospitalizations or increases in deaths,” Sparrow's Infection Prevention said. Director Nicole Borland said. Even if you have respiratory symptoms, people should stay home and wear a mask while their symptoms persist, Sparrow said. “I'm excited about it. I think people are generally excited about getting back to pre-coronavirus times,” Borland said. Sparrow is following CDC guidelines for healthcare providers to protect our most vulnerable patients. On Monday, community members had mixed feelings about the change. “I think it was a good idea to move away from the five-day quarantine, but I also think we still need to be careful,” said MSU student Valerie Zamora. “I understand it's going to cause some problems, but if we get to the point where we can treat it like the flu, I think that's a really good thing,” MSU student Connor DiGasbarro said. Told. The students said they want people to be honest about their symptoms to protect others from the deadly virus. The CDC says hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are all on the decline, although there are still occasional spikes. please subscribe News 10 Newsletter and YouTube page Receive the latest local news and weather. Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.



