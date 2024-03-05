Health
Free respiratory syncytial virus vaccination planned for infants in Washington state to prevent 700 hospitalizations each year
The Western Australian Government has announced it will soon be the first country in the country to offer free vaccinations against the leading causes of infant hospitalization.
Approximately 1,000 infants are hospitalized each year in Washington state with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can cause serious complications and is associated with an increased risk of developing asthma later in life. Masu.
From April, infants under 8 months old, or up to 19 months if at high risk of severe respiratory syncytial virus, will receive free vaccinations at maternity hospitals, GPs, community clinics and Aboriginal health services. I am eligible to receive it.
The vaccine's protection lasts for five months, and the government says it can cover infants through an average RSV season.
A family's “nightmare” ordeal
Perth mother Katherine Kieran said she did not fully appreciate the seriousness of the R virus when her 10-month-old daughter Hazel was hospitalized with the virus.
”[It] It really felt like a cold. I had never heard of RSV [and] “I thought it would be over within a few days,” she said.
However, Hazel ended up spending eight days in an induced coma at Perth Children's Hospital.
Ms Kieran urged pregnant women and their families to take advantage of the free vaccination to avoid a similar stressful ordeal.
”[Hazel] “I was in the hospital for a total of 23 days and it was a complete nightmare for our entire family,” she said.
“She had a collapsed lung, so we thought it might be meningitis. There's no end in sight.”
The state hopes the $11 million program will prevent about 700 RSV-related hospitalizations and 3,000 emergency room visits this year.
Hospitals under pressure
Premier Roger Cook said the scheme should help alleviate existing pressure on the state's health system.
“Four out of five infants hospitalized with RSV have no underlying health conditions. They are perfectly healthy, so it can affect anyone,” he said.
“As you can imagine, there will be a huge impact, not only on general health, but also on our hospitals, which continue to be under pressure.”
Health Minister Amber Jade Sanderson also acknowledged that Perth Children's Hospital was facing issues with emergency waiting times.
“While we have various mechanisms and programs in place to address the overall increase in numbers within the system, Perth Children’s Hospital has a unique situation and therefore requires a unique approach.” she stated.
“The best approach is to prevent children from even having to go to an emergency or hospital.”
call for a national movement
Mr Sanderson said if successful the program would be recommended for inclusion in the national immunization programme.
“We are calling on the Commonwealth to launch a national campaign to improve childhood immunization rates,” she said.
“We're seeing a very gradual decline. This is concerning and we need to increase this rate.”
Infants will be given the nirsevimab vaccination, which was approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in November last year.
Immunization is antibodies that bind to RSV cells and prevent them from infecting the body's cells, and are different from vaccines, which activate the body's immune system.
This means that your baby will be protected almost immediately after vaccination.
early this year The TGA also approved a new vaccine for RSV for adults aged 60 and over..
