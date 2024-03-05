Health warning after infectious measles patient enters and exits Sydney Airport





Sydneysiders who were in the CBD or domestic airport last week are being told to be on the lookout for measles symptoms after a person infected with the disease visited the city. The New South Wales Department of Health announced this afternoon that the Victorian resident who contracted the virus had flown into Sydney from Melbourne on Tuesday morning and had subsequently visited cafes, bars and several other buildings in the CBD. , issued an alarm. The person then flew back to Melbourne that evening. Sydneysiders who were in the CBD or domestic airport last week are being told to be on the lookout for measles symptoms. (Adobe Stock) The NSW Department of Health says there is currently no ongoing risk to the public, but encourages anyone who has flown on the same flight or been in the same location as someone with measles to monitor for symptoms. Anyone who was in the following locations on Tuesday, February 27th may have been exposed to the virus. Virgin flight VA815 departs Melbourne at 7:25am, arriving in Sydney at 8:53am

Sydney Domestic Airport Terminal 2 Arrival time is 8:53am to 9:30am.

Domestic Airport Station 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

T8 Line 9:09am train departing from Domestic Airport Station to Central Station

T4 train departing Central at 9:23am, arriving at Martin Place at 9:30am

Martin Place Station 9:30am to 10am

Toby's Estate, 25 Martin Place (formerly MLC Center) 10am to 11:50am

Gateway Building, Alfred Street, Circular Quay, 11:45am to 4:30pm, food court 1:30pm to 2:15pm

Deutsche Bank Place, 126 Phillip Street, 1st Floor Atrium, 4-5 p.m.

Moldeo Bistro & Bar, 126 Phillip Street 4:30-5:30 p.m.

St. James Station 5pm to 5:30pm

T8 Line 5:07pm, train from St James Station to Sydney Domestic Airport, Mascot.

Sydney Domestic Airport Terminal 3 Departures (including food court) 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Qantas flight QF483 departs Sydney at 6:40pm, arriving in Melbourne at 8:20pm The person took a train to the airport. (Nine) “Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore eyes and cough, followed by a red patchy rash that usually appears three to four days later and spreads from the head to the rest of the body,” said Vicki, Director of Public Health. Dr. Shepard says: Speaking at the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District, he said: “Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus remains in the air and can spread to others for up to 30 minutes after an infected person leaves the room. There is a possibility of infection. “Symptoms can appear between seven and 18 days after exposure, so it is important to remain vigilant if you have been exposed and contact your GP or emergency department in advance if you develop symptoms. It's important to avoid spending time with other patients in the waiting room. “This should serve as a reminder to everyone to make sure they are protected from measles, which is highly contagious.” In New South Wales, anyone born in 1965 or later who has not yet had their second dose can receive the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine free of charge. The jab is included in the national immunization program for children aged 12 and 18 months.

