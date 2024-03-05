Fentanyl deaths quadrupled in Marin County in past two weeks





official of marin county The health advisory comes after an alarming increase in fentanyl overdose deaths over the past two weeks. In the past 14 days, Marin has experienced five suspected fentanyl-related overdose deaths, an increase of about four times the normal rate, according to county health officials. “These last five cases were all related to fentanyl and all occurred among people using multiple substances at once, so one of our main concerns is that this could be contaminated. That could be a problem,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Defender. Health Officer. The county issued a warning to local clinicians and those who serve drug users after a cluster of overdose deaths occurred. “Since February 14, preliminary toxicology suggests that the victims ingested a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” a public health advisory issued Friday said. Lorie Rieger, director of behavioral health services at the Ritter Center in San Rafael, said the county's homeless population is especially vulnerable to drug overdoses containing fentanyl. “Substances like methamphetamine and cocaine help people stay awake to protect themselves,” Rieger said. The nonprofit offers free vending machines stocked with Narcan, fentanyl test strips and other harm reduction supplies. It also provides a wide range of free services to the county's homeless population, including substance use treatment. “Our new approach, also known as contingency management or recovery incentives, incorporates regular drug testing to encourage people to reduce or eliminate their use of methamphetamines and amphetamines.” The county said these substances have been detected in wastewater and there has been an increase in 911 calls for non-fatal overdoses. “The spike in fentanyl-related deaths may be due to increased concentrations and intentional use of fentanyl, or increased contamination of fentanyl with other substances,” the county health department said. Drug overdose is the leading cause of death for people under 55 in Marin County. Health care providers who work with people who use drugs are asked to share with them:

-Keep Narcan on hand and be aware that you may need to use it multiple times. Narcan is available for free at odfreemarin.org/narcan/.

– Test the drug before use. Fentanyl strips are available at the Ritter Center in San Rafael.

– “Start low and go slow” means start with a low dose.

・Do not use the drug alone. If no one is nearby during use, please call Never Use Alone at (800) 484-3731.

-For treatment options, call the Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Access Line at (888) 818-1115 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Bay City News contributed to this report.

