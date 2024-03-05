New treatment for uterine cancer available today | News





540 adults will have access to Dostarlimab (also known as Gemperi, manufactured by GSK). Dostarlimab is a monoclonal antibody that helps the immune system fight cancer. It is administered through an intravenous drip over 30 minutes at the hospital. Evidence from clinical trials shows that using platinum-based chemotherapy improves life expectancy and extends the time before cancer worsens. However, this study only collected data over a short period of time, so the long-term benefits are unclear. Therefore, dostarlimab is recommended for use by the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF). This means it will be available on the NHS to treat this type of uterine cancer until further evidence is gathered. There are two main types of uterine cancer – endometrial cancer or uterine sarcoma – and around 9,000 new cases are diagnosed in the UK each year. Endometrial cancer is the most common type of uterine cancer, and approximately 23% of endometrial cancers are subtypes with high microsatellite instability or mismatch repair deficiency. Dostarlimab is recommended for these subtypes where the cancer is advanced or has relapsed after previous treatment. Advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer (meaning the cancer has spread beyond the uterus or has come back after previous treatment) has a significant impact on both life expectancy and quality of life. I'll give it. This is the fourth treatment option for endometrial cancer that NICE has recommended for use either on regular NHS referral or through CDF since it was established in 1999. Helen Knight, Director of Medicines Evaluation, said:: “Advanced or recurrent uterine cancer has a devastating impact on quality of life, and there are limited treatment options available. “We are focused on delivering what matters most and getting treatment quickly to those who need it, which is why we are making this treatment option readily available through CDF. I'm glad that people affected by this type of cancer will be able to spend more precious time with their families and loved ones. ” About instruction: Final guidance draft – Project Documentation | Dostarlimab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy to treat advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer with advanced microsatellite instability or mismatch repair deficiency [ID3968] | Guidance | Nice Dostarlimab (Gemperi) was approved through Project Orbis in October 2023. This is a global partnership between the MHRA, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, Health Canada, Singapore's Health Sciences Authority, Swissmedic, Brazil's National Institute of Health and Hygiene, and the Israel Health Authority. Coordinated by the Department of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The program reviews and approves promising cancer drugs and helps patients get treatment faster. NICE already recommends dostarlimab for previously treated advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer with high microsatellite instability or mismatch repair defects (see TA779). This evaluation could move dostarlimab into earlier lines of treatment, where dostarlimab may be given in combination with chemotherapy instead of being given after disease progression on chemotherapy. Treatments already recommended by NICE include:

