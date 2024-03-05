



NEW DELHI: Scientists have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that accurately identifies tumors and diseases in medical images by explaining each diagnosis with a visual map. The unique transparency of models published in magazines IEEE Transactions on Medical Imagingthe researchers said, allows doctors to easily follow that line of reasoning, double-check accuracy, and explain the results to patients. Sourya Sengupta, a graduate student at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, said, “The goal is to detect cancers and diseases at an early stage, like an X on a map, and to understand how those decisions are made.'' “This will help us understand what's going on.” we. “Our model helps streamline that process and make it easier for doctors and patients alike,” said Sengupta, the study's lead author. The process of decoding medical images varies depending on the region of the world. “Many developing countries have a shortage of doctors and long lines of patients. AI could be helpful in these situations,” Sengupta said. Sengupta said automated medical image screening can be deployed as an adjunct tool when time and human resources are in high demand, but it can never replace a doctor's skills and expertise. Instead, AI models can proactively scan medical images and flag images containing anything unusual (such as tumors or early signs of disease called biomarkers) for review by a doctor. This method saves time and can also improve the performance of those tasked with reading the scans. These models work well, but there is room for improvement in many ways, for example when a patient asks why the AI ​​system flagged an image as containing (or not containing) a tumor. The new AI model interprets itself every time, Sengupta said, explaining each decision rather than blandly reporting a binary “tumor or non-tumor.” The researchers trained the model on three different disease diagnosis tasks involving more than 20,000 images. First, the model reviewed simulated mammograms and learned how to indicate early signs of tumors. They then practiced analyzing optical coherence tomography (OCT) images of the retina and identifying deposits called drusen, which can be early signs of macular degeneration. OCT is a non-invasive imaging test that uses light waves to take cross-sectional pictures of the retina. Third, the model studied chest X-rays and learned how to detect cardiomegaly, a condition of heart enlargement that can cause disease. Once the cartographic model was trained, the researchers compared its performance to existing AI systems (systems without self-interpretation settings). The model performed as well as its counterpart in all three categories, with an accuracy of 77.8 percent for mammography, 99.1 percent for retinal OCT images, and 83 percent for chest X-ray images, the researchers said. These high precisions are an achievement. The nonlinear layers of AI's deep neural networks mimic the nuances of human neurons in decision-making, they added. (issued March 5, 2024, 08:56 teeth)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/science/new-ai-model-diagnoses-diseases-by-drawing-visual-maps-2922512 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos