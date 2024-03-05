Washtenaw, Wayne counties report measles cases, provide information on potential exposure • Michigan Advance

After the first measles case in Michigan Since 2019, reported in Oakland County on February 23rdthe county health department is reporting two additional cases.

On Sunday, the Wayne County Public Health Department reported a new case of measles in an adult in Wayne County related to international travel. It was unrelated to the Oakland County case.

Wayne County Public Health is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to identify anyone who may have been infected in this incident. Those who may have been in contact with the infected person have been notified by the Wayne County Public Health Department, but the department is also asking individuals who meet certain criteria to provide information to the department. .

People who have not yet been contacted by Wayne County Public Health, who have not been fully vaccinated against measles, whose vaccination status is unknown, or who were at one of the four listed locations during the specified time period. We recommend that you contact us immediately by email. [email protected] Provide your name, contact phone number, and address.

The following four locations have been listed by the Ministry. Well Street/Beaumont Urgent Care at 23100 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn on February 27th from 2:00pm to 5:30pm.

February 27th from 4pm to 6:30pm at CVS Pharmacy (#8128), 2701 S. Telegraph Rd, Dearborn.

Henry Ford GoHealth Urgent Care, 26763 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights, Feb. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

February 29th from 3pm to 8pm at Corewell Emergency Department, 18101 Oakwood Blvd in Dearborn.

Potentially exposed individuals are asked to contact the department to discuss the possibility of post-exposure treatment. Measles may be prevented if taken within 6 days of exposure.

It is also recommended that you self-monitor for 21 days for the following symptoms: High fever that can exceed 104°F

cough

snot

Red and watery eyes

Small white spots appear on the inside of the cheeks, gums, and over the mouth 2 to 3 days after symptoms begin

It is a red, raised, patchy rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the trunk, arms, and legs 3 to 5 days after symptoms appear.

If symptoms develop, Wayne County Public Health urges residents to contact their health care provider before seeking treatment to take steps to prevent infecting others.

In Washtenaw County, the health department reported another case of measles and possible exposure in the waiting room and triage area of ​​the Trinity Health Ann Arbor Emergency Department on March 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Residents were warned that there was a risk of The Department of Health is working with DHHS. To investigate incidents and prevent further incidents.

Although there is no ongoing risk, the department advised those who have been exposed to monitor for symptoms for 21 days and those with symptoms to call ahead before seeking treatment.

People who have received two appropriately spaced doses of measles vaccine are considered immune. Adults born before 1957 or with evidence of previous measles infection are also immune, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

It also noted that children are routinely given the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at around 12 months of age, with the second dose starting at the age of four.

“Measles is highly contagious and easily spread through the air,” said Juan Luis Marquez, medical director of the Washtenaw County Health Department. “This means that people who may have been present need to be warned of possible exposure, especially as unvaccinated people are more likely to become ill if exposed. Masu.”

The disease is also spread by direct person-to-person contact, and symptoms usually appear 7 to 14 days after infection.

According to the Wayne County Public Health Department, 90% of unvaccinated people will get measles and 1 in 5 will be hospitalized. An infected person can spread measles before symptoms appear, such as 4 days before and 4 days after the rash appears. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

It also pointed out that the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is about 93% effective in preventing measles, and that two doses are about 97% effective. This vaccine is also effective in preventing disease if used within 72 hours of exposure.

Vaccines are available through primary care providers, pharmacies, and through the Wayne County Public Health Department and the Washtenaw County Health Department. Wayne County points out that Medicaid and most insurance plans cover the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, while Washtenaw County's health department accepts Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. He said he would not deny service to individuals if they were unable to pay.

of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Children's Vaccine Program also provides Children under the age of 18 who are Medicaid eligible, uninsured, underinsured, or of American Indian or Alaska Native descent are admitted to a health care provider participating in the program. You can receive a free vaccine at any of our offices, pharmacies, or clinics.