This one simple colorectal cancer test could save your life

by American Cancer Society, 2024 will be the first year in which more than 2 million new cancer cases, or nearly 5,500 people, are expected to be diagnosed with cancer per day in the United States. The society reports that although overall cancer mortality rates are decreasing, the incidence of common cancers is increasing, including six of the top 10 cancers. .

American Indians and Alaska Natives (AIANs) have the highest overall morbidity and mortality rates for men and women combined. Alaska Natives have the highest colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates in the world.

Cancer mortality rates have declined over the past 30 years, in part due to reduced smoking, early detection, and advances in treatment, saving approximately 4 million lives in the United States.

One alarming statistic is the increase in colorectal cancer in people under the age of 55. In the late 1990s, colorectal cancer was the fourth leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in this age group; now it is the number one cause of cancer. The leading cause of death is men under 50 years of age, and the second leading cause of death is women over that age.

Natasia Zink, a Choctaw cancer nurse, said the country has lowered the age for cancer screening from 50 to 75 to 45 to 75.

“They show how big an impact cancer has on that age group. So previously, it used to be that if you could prove you were at high risk or if you had a family member who had colon cancer, We were offering screening. Then we would start testing earlier only if there was a high risk. Now we can start earlier regardless of risk,” Zink said.

This early screening is a major factor in preventing death from cancer.

Almost one in three people diagnosed with colorectal cancer before age 50 has a family history or genetic predisposition, and colorectal cancer is treatable if detected early.

The more widely known screening method for colorectal cancer is colonoscopy. These use sedatives, require preparation fluids or tablets to be used the night before, and require a driver on the day of screening.

However, there are multiple ways to test for colorectal cancer. The Choctaw Nation offers fecal occult blood test kits (FOBT) at your doctor or pharmacy.

“We take a stool sample and do a blood test because blood is a good indicator that there is a polyp or something else going on outside of normal bowel habits,” Zink says.

However, Zink says there are benefits to having a colonoscopy.

“If it's negative, you may be covered for 10 years. The stool sample collection FOBT kit is an annual test. So you can collect your stool at home once every year,” she says. said. “Some people don't want to go through it, but you can have a prep and a colonoscopy and still be fine for 10 years as long as you don't have polyps.”

Thanks to the Moonshot grant, the state is now able to offer these FOBT kits as a standing order.

“With this grant, we've gotten a standing order so you don't even have to see your provider. You can just call your nurse practitioner or your pharmacy and say, 'I'd like to do this.'” Choctaw Nation says Michelle Gibson, Director of Preventive Health.

Gibson says if you have pain or bowel issues, it may be a good idea to request a FOBT kit.

In September 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yolanda Calvillo felt pain and had blood in her stool, so her doctor ordered her to undergo a colonoscopy. When her results came back, the 31-year-old's life changed.

“I knew what was going to happen. We were in the middle of a pandemic, so the clinic wasn't allowing anyone but you in unless you were a young child,” Calvillo said. “So that day, when I went back to get my results, they asked me if I was alone and I said no. My husband was in the car outside, and they said, please, please let him know. I asked him to bring me in. I knew it right then.”

Calvillo said after hearing the words, “So it looks like you have cancer,” his mind went blank and he couldn't understand what was said.

She remembers what was going on in her head at that time. She thought she was going to die, but she didn't know why or how she got cancer.

Calvillo said she was a healthy person but couldn't even remember the last time she had a cold.

For people diagnosed with cancer, it can be a lifelong struggle.

Calvillo said he relied heavily on his family to help him get through the situation.

“That was the only way I got through it. My family, my sons, my husband, they were the only ones keeping me sane. Without them, it would have been difficult and I would have given up. It's still difficult. ” Calvillo said. “Every time I go to the doctor, I get very frustrated because I don't know what they're going to say.”

Calvillo was irreplaceable to her, and one of the people she relied on most was her mother.

Unfortunately, shortly after Calvillo was diagnosed with cancer, her mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a month before passing away.

“Me, my sister and my brother got in the car with my husband and went to the hospital. At that point we had to make the decision to unplug her, but no one was allowed to go in there. We couldn't. So we literally just said goodbye to her over the phone,” Calvillo said. “That made me even more angry about my cancer. I couldn't even hold my girlfriend's mother's hand and say goodbye. So it was really hard.”

In Cabillo's case, the cancer is treatable and he has now been cancer-free for two years.

Zink says if cancer is caught early, it's usually treatable.

“If we catch it early, we have a good chance of treating it, and that's it,” Zink says.

It can be difficult to get people who don't have symptoms to get tested.

“You don't have any symptoms. You don't have abdominal pain. Lab tests are normal, so there's no reason to think you have colon cancer unless you get tested,” Zink says.

However, screening is key to survival. In many cases, there are no symptoms until the cancer is stage 4. At that point it's too late.

“If it progresses and that mass gets so big that it can break through the colon wall and get to the lymph nodes, it can go straight to the liver. You don't want it to go that far,” Gibson said.

If a polyp is found during a colonoscopy, it will be removed immediately.

“If you remove the polyp, the polyp is gone, and the polyp can't become cancerous,” Zink says.

Colorectal cancer is almost always treatable if detected early. Screening is the key to this. Getting people screened is an ongoing effort for Gibson and Zink.

The ease of use of FOBT kits alleviates some of that problem.

“I don't think there's enough knowledge within the Choctaw Nation that FOBT at-home test kits are an option. I think a lot of people think colonoscopies are the only option,” Zink said. he said. “As you know, this is not the end all. We need to follow through even if we test positive, but it's better than choosing to do nothing.”

When it comes to managing your health, it's always good to be proactive. Talk to your doctor about colorectal cancer screening. These tests could save your life.

