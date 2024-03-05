Doctors say vaccine is key to combating rise in measles cases

As measles cases rise globally, doctors say people should check their vaccination status and get booster shots if needed.

According to Ontario Public Health, there have been five confirmed cases of measles in Ontario this year.quebec officials 10 cases reported some related to traveling abroad.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) told CBC on Monday there are no reported or suspected cases of measles in the city.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert at the University of Toronto Health Network, said the issue is: Global measles resurgence And, “The final common pathway here is a decline in vaccination rates.”

According to OPH, vaccination coverage must be at least 95 percent to protect the community and prevent infection.

Children usually receive two doses of measles vaccine. The first time is around the child's first birthday, and the second time is between the ages of 4 and 6.

OPH told CBC News in an email that the latest measles prevalence estimates for youth in Ottawa are for the 2021-2022 school year.

That year, 95% of 17-year-olds were vaccinated against measles, which OPH said was on par with pre-pandemic levels.

But only 59% of 7-year-olds have been vaccinated against the disease, lower than pre-pandemic levels.

OPH warned that “these numbers may underestimate true population coverage” as the pandemic has affected vaccination record-keeping.

Who should be vaccinated?

Bogoch said there has long been a myth that measles is a minor disease of childhood. It can cause serious symptoms, including brain inflammation, and is a common cause of pneumonia.

“It's completely preventable, so it's important to stay up-to-date on the vaccine.”

He recommended using the March holidays, when many families travel abroad, as a reminder to stay up to date on vaccinations.

Bogoch added that people who have previously been infected with measles have immunity. He noted that there have also been rare cases of infection in people who have received two doses of the measles vaccine.

“This is a very good vaccine,” Bogoch said. “But in medicine, just like in life, nothing is 100 percent.”

Watch | Everything you need to know About protecting yourself from measles:

How to protect yourself from measles With potential for community transmission of measles in some cities and an alarming rise in cases overseas, health officials are urging Canadians to make sure their vaccinations are up to date. I'm warning you. The National asks experts to find out more about how we got here and what we can do to protect ourselves from one of the world's most infectious viruses.

Earl Brown, a virologist at the University of Ottawa, told CBC Radio. all in one day If you are unsure of your vaccination status, now is a good time to find out if you need a booster shot.

“If you are generally healthy and have only received one previous vaccination or none at all, you should consider updating your vaccination status,” Brown said.

Brown warned that people who are immunosuppressed or pregnant should be careful because the vaccine can make them sick.

“If you're in certain groups who don't have complete immunity, there's a risk of more severe infection and some downsides.”

Overall, Brown said the goal is to protect those at higher risk of contracting the disease, including those who cannot be vaccinated.