Quebec expands no-referral breast cancer screenings to ages 70 to 74





Quebec is expanding its breast cancer screening program, which allows women aged 70 to 74 to receive free mammograms without a doctor's referral. Quebec Breast Cancer Screening Program Available only to people between the ages of 50 and 69. Testing takes place every two years at designated testing centers, called “testing centers” in French. Designated test center (CDD). Letters inviting people to make new appointments at accredited radiology clinics began going out last month. The state hopes to provide up to 90,000 additional mammograms each year under the current expansion. The government and state health institutes are also considering extending the program to people at age 40, with a report due later this year. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for Canadian women. Approximately 8,000 people are newly diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Quebec, 80% of whom are people aged 50 and over. Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation spokesperson Cédric Bourdinet said the move is welcome, but could put a strain on the province's limited medical resources. He says age is just one risk factor and that patients need to assess their risk level based on multiple factors, including genetics, lifestyle and environment. Keep up with other prefectures Bourdine said Quebec lags behind other provinces when it comes to testing. British Columbia, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Yukon already allow people over 40 to book mammograms without a doctor's referral. Ontario is likely to follow suit this fall. New Brunswick also announced it would expand testing to people in their 40s in the coming weeks. Alberta recommends screening starting at age 45. Jean Seeley, head of breast imaging at The Ottawa Hospital, says early detection is the key to survival and can cut mortality rates in half. A recent study from the University of Ottawa showed that women in their 40s who live in provinces that offer routine screenings have lower rates of advanced breast cancer. “Right now, women in their 40s are paying very heavy penalties for not being able to get tested,” she says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/breast-cancer-screening-expansion-1.7134244 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos