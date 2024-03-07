Research into dangerous pathogens focuses in new report | News

March 7, 2024 – In recent years, concerns have been raised about the risks of research into dangerous pathogens that have the potential to cause pandemics. In February, a special committee convened by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists released the following report: report It makes recommendations on strategies for conducting such studies and calls for stronger oversight.Harvard University TH Chan School of Public Health Mark Lipsitch He belonged to a task force.Lipsitch, Professor of Epidemiology and Director Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health discuss key takeaways from the new report.

What was the impetus behind this report?

The recognition that while most biological research is completely safe or poses a risk to only a small number of individuals involved in the research, a small proportion of biological research poses risks beyond the individuals involved. is increasing in many areas. In case of accident or intentional misuse that may lead to widespread dissemination of the substance under study.

The issue is quite divided between those who argue that scientists should be able to regulate themselves and have no need for outside oversight, and those who propose, and in some cases enact, bans on entire categories of research at the state level. It's polarized.example florida.

The task force was designed as a highly international, interdisciplinary group that included virologists, epidemiologists, biosafety experts, social scientists, philosophers, and more. The aim was to find some kind of common ground about what areas of research need to be scrutinized more carefully, and what that scrutiny might look like.

What was surprising about this process was that despite different backgrounds and, in some cases, different starting points, if we took these design policies seriously, we were able to reach agreement on a set of principles that actually worked. That's it.

What are the key takeaways from this report?

Most importantly, the group acknowledges that there is room for special regulations for the types of research that pose a pandemic risk. This type of research is a small subset, but a particularly high-risk one. He also says that this is not a matter for science to self-regulate. This is an issue for the people to consider, and they have the right to participate in the process.

The second important point is that the report is specific about the types of research that are of most concern. Research that could somehow create a pandemic pathogen. Research using pathogens with unknown risks.

The third point concerns capital, which has been missing from the discussion so far. It is an unfortunate but true fact that the benefits of scientific research almost always accrue to developed countries first, and to other countries only later, if at all. . In other words, research that promises potential biomedical benefits at the risk of potentially starting a pandemic will only further disadvantage already disadvantaged groups. This is because they will not be able to know the benefits first and are likely to face disproportionate risks.

Another important principle articulated in the report is that researchers should seek as diligently as possible safer alternatives to risky research.

Were there any particularly controversial or sensitive issues as you and other task force members worked on the report?

The details of what the risks should be, how big they should be, and what the benefits should be required some judgment. There was much discussion within the group about how strongly we should insist on the need for public health benefits to offset public health risks. My preferred interpretation is that scientific benefit alone is not enough, and that there must be a clear path to public health benefit before accepting risks to public health.

How do you expect the report's recommendations to be implemented?

Some local, national, or institutional implementation will be required. But the principles outlined in the report are global, and so must the enforcement and incentives. Magazines will play an important role. For example, if a researcher does something that has not received proper scrutiny, the journal should not accept it for publication.

What is happening in the United States regarding oversight of dangerous pathogen research?

Currently, a committee has been set up within the Ministry of Health and Welfare to examine part of this research, but its identity and the content of its deliberations are kept secret. Our task force wants to make the process even more transparent. In the meantime, the federal government is considering updating the framework governing this review process. We hope that updates will be published soon and will be consistent with the types of recommendations outlined in this report.

What do you think about the level of risk the word currently faces from a lab leak that could cause a new pandemic?

I don't understand the magnitude of the risk. We just know that it's our responsibility to minimize it.

– Karen Felsher

Photo: iStock/pkujiahe