Poison Centers Say Dramatic Increase in Infants Exposure to Fentanyl





Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University report that the number of Oregon children exposed to fentanyl has increased sharply over the past three years, up 449% among the same age group nationally, and the fentanyl crisis is increasing among young children. It highlights the devastating impact it has had on people. . OHSU's Oregon Poison Center offers important safety tips regarding fentanyl, including carrying naloxone, an opioid recovery drug available at Oregon pharmacies without a prescription. Credit: OHSU / Christine Torres Hicks

The Oregon Poison Center at Oregon Health & Science University is reporting a dramatic increase in cases of young children exposed to fentanyl. The poison center managed 16 incidents of illicit exposure of fentanyl in children under the age of 6 in 2023, up from just two in 2021 and zero in 2020. This trend is mirrored nationwide when researchers looked at data from all poison centers in the United States. In 2016, only 10 fentanyl exposures in children under 6 were reported to U.S. poison centers. By 2020, that number had jumped to 120, and by 2023, U.S. Poison Centers had managed 539 illicit fentanyl exposures in children under 6. A 449% increase over three years and a 5,390% increase since 2016. It was discovered that published in today's perspective New England Medical Journal. “We need communities to provide resources to end the fentanyl epidemic and that people who use fentanyl illegal drugs Keep it safe from children by using opaque, child-proof, lockable containers,” said the study's lead author, medical director of the OHSU Oregon Poison Center and OHSU School of Medicine Department of Emergency Services. said Robert Hendrickson, MD, professor of medicine. “We are deeply concerned about what is happening in our local communities and across the country, and will continue to bring this issue to the forefront and raise awareness about how to prevent unintentional exposure of children. .” domestic risks OHSU researchers studied the relationship between unintentional exposure to illicit fentanyl in children and fentanyl availability in Oregon starting in 2016. They examined regional poison center data and drug seizure data from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and determined that these associations were increasing childhood fentanyl exposure. Depending on the number of pills seized. According to national data, most children exposed to fentanyl experienced severe effects, including loss of consciousness, respiratory arrest, and brain damage. Naloxone was administered to 63% of children. Most children were under 2 years old. The study found that 82% of unintentional childhood exposures to illicit fentanyl occurred in the child's home. Among children in Oregon, this number is even higher, with 93% of children exposed at home, and education and awareness to prevent unintentional childhood drug exposure where children live. The need for this is highlighted. Preventing Opioid Overdose When prescribed by a doctor, fentanyl is given as an injection, a patch placed on the skin, or a lozenge used like cough drops. Illegal fentanyl is made in a lab and compressed into small blue pills intended to mimic the oxycodone table. Unlike prescription drugs, the amount of fentanyl in these counterfeit pills varies from pill to pill, and the amount in a single pill can cause symptoms. severe symptoms In most children. Whether prescription or illegal, the Oregon Poison Center has important tips regarding fentanyl. Lock up the drug. Parents of young children should store all medications, narcotics, and other toxic substances in an elevated location and out of reach. It's best to keep it locked up: Simple measures like using cabinet locks or medicine lock boxes can make a big difference. These materials must be sealed after use.

Teach young children not to put anything in their mouth unless a trusted adult tells them it's okay. When visiting other homes, make sure medicines and medicines are out of reach or locked.

Carry naloxone with you. People who use illegal drugs, or whose loved ones use illegal drugs, should take precautions against overdose, such as taking multiple doses of the opioid recovery drug naloxone. Naloxone is available without a prescription at Oregon pharmacies.

People who use illegal fentanyl should be aware of the risks to children and use lock boxes or opaque, lockable carry-on bags to store fentanyl and other potentially dangerous drugs. Know the signs of overdose. Signs of an opioid overdose include: Small, constricted “pinpoint” pupils

pale skin

vomiting or foaming at the mouth

slow shallow breathing

Appears to be sleepy or unconscious. If someone is unconscious, not breathing, or has been given naloxone, call 9-1-1 immediately. The medical professionals at Oregon Poison Center can help if you experience unwanted symptoms after taking pills or using illegal drugs. The Oregon Poison Center provides medical advice and information to the public, as well as health consultations. Health care workers patients who may have been exposed Fentanyl. For more information:

Courtney Temple et al., Rising Illegal Fentanyl Exposure of Young Children in the United States; New England Medical Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc2313270 provided by

Oregon Health & Science University





