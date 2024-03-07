Nilsevimab is highly effective in preventing respiratory syncytial virus hospitalization in infants, report shows











Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue continues to occur, please contact us [email protected] . Return to Helio Important points: This finding supports the CDC's current recommendations for the administration of nilsevimab.

Nilsevimab is currently recommended for neonates and infants. The monoclonal antibody nisevimab is 90% effective in preventing respiratory syncytial virus hospitalization in infants, according to a published study. MMWR. RSV is the leading cause of infant hospitalization in the United States, and last August CDC recommended Nilsevimab (Bayfortas, AstraZeneca, Sanofi) is a monoclonal antibody developed to prevent RSV and is administered intramuscularly at 50 mg for infants weighing less than 5 kg and 100 mg for infants weighing 5 kg or more. Masu. the current, The AAP recommends nilsevimab for all infants to protect against severe RSV.





The monoclonal antibody nisevimab is 90% effective in preventing respiratory syncytial virus hospitalization in infants, according to a published study. MMWR. image:Adobe stock



Researchers from the New Vaccine Surveillance Network evaluated the effectiveness of nilsevimab in a sample of 699 infants (407 case patients and 292 controls). The authors noted that a higher proportion of infants with high-risk medical conditions (46%) received nilsevimab compared with infants without such conditions (6%). The infant's respiratory samples were tested for RSV and other common respiratory viruses by PCR, researchers said. Initial study data shows that nilsevimab is 90% effective against RSV-related hospitalizations and that the median time from receiving the drug to onset of symptoms of acute respiratory illness is 45 days. is showing. The authors believe that the results of this study should be used to protect infants younger than 8 months of age from RSV-associated lower respiratory tract infections during the first RSV season and for children 8 to 19 months of age who are at high risk for RSV-associated lower respiratory tract infections. They noted that this supports the CDC's current recommendations for nilsevimab in children. Severe RSV disease. “To reduce the risk of RSV-related hospitalization, all infants should be protected by maternal RSV vaccination or infant administration of nilsevimab,” the authors wrote. “The 2023-2024 RSV season is coming to a close. Discuss her RSV with new parents and expectant parents and develop a protection plan for next season.”

