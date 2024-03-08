Oregon Poison Center Reports Surge in Fentanyl Exposures in Young Children





PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Experts from OHSU's Oregon Poison Center, Oregon Health Authority and Multnomah County call on parents to take action as fentanyl exposures in children under 6 years of age increase alarmingly. ing. According to the Oregon Poison Center, there were no recorded fentanyl exposures in children in 2020, two in 2021 and 16 in 2023. Of the 16 children exposed to the deadly drug in Oregon last year, most had severe reactions and the average age was just 18 months, said Dr. Rob Hendrickson, medical director of the Oregon Poison Center. Stated. These statistics are of great concern to these institutions. “The increase in illicit fentanyl exposure among young children reported by Dr. Temple, Dr. Hendrickson and others is heartbreaking and tragic, but unfortunately this deadly drug is widely available and used in Oregon. “This is not surprising, given the number of cases in which the disease is occurring,” said OHA epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jean. In about 80% of cases, children ingested fentanyl at home, Hendrickson said. He said it was unlikely that anyone, including children, would overdose from second-hand smoke on the street. “Of course, it's a legitimate fear. The amount of fentanyl in second-hand vapor and anything you might come into contact with on the street or on a surface is incredibly small,” Hendrickson said. They advise parents to take precautions at home to avoid overdose in young children. The best way to do that is to keep drugs like fentanyl and prescription drugs out of reach of children. To take that precaution even further, they suggest purchasing a lockable box or bag to stash your drugs. It also recommends keeping Narcan at home so you can act quickly if you think your child has overdosed. If in doubt, call the Oregon Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. “Those signs include drowsiness or loss of consciousness, shallow or slow breathing, and blue lips or skin. These are all signs of naloxone. Naloxone is safe for use in children and adults. I would like to note that there should be absolutely no hesitation in giving your child a naloxone kit,” Hendrickson said. He emphasized that this is a trend not just in Oregon but nationwide. Hendrickson said fentanyl exposure among children jumped from 10 in 2016 to 539 in 2023. Copyright 2024 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

