Chicago reports first measles case since 2019





Chicago (CBS) —Chicago reports its first measles outbreak in five years. Measles is highly contagiousa serious airborne disease that can lead to severe complications and death. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has identified two locations and times of potential transmission. Suppose you were in the following location on February 27th: Swedish Hospital, Galter Medical Pavilion, 5140 North California Avenue, Lincoln Square, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CTA Bus 92 (Foster) Possible exposure between 9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Anyone who is in these locations on any given day should call CDPH (312-743-7216) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive the following information based on proof of measles immunity and level of exposure: I need to be informed about the steps. measles symptoms After infection, it may take 7 to 21 days for symptoms to appear. The most common symptoms include a rash, high fever (104 degrees), cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rash may appear three to five days after symptoms appear. The rash appears as small red bumps. The rash usually starts on the face and neck and spreads throughout the body. According to the CDC, small white spots may appear in the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin. Measles is more contagious than the coronavirus or influenza, said Dr. Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago. According to the World Health Organization, complications include blindness, encephalitis (an infection that causes brain swelling and potential brain damage), severe diarrhea, dehydration, ear infections, and severe breathing problems, including pneumonia. may be included. People who develop symptoms of measles should contact their health care provider by phone or email before going to a doctor's office or emergency room. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while protecting others from exposure. Measles vaccination in Chicago The disease was declared eradicated from the United States in 2000, but it is circulating again because vaccination rates have fallen below the 95% needed to achieve herd immunity. Four cases of measles were detected in Cook County last year, the first since 2019. According to health officials, This was a worrying trend, especially as more schools fall below the herd immunity threshold.. A CBS 2 analysis of state vaccination data for the 2022-2023 school year showed 882 schools across the state reported vaccination rates lower than the federal recommendation of 95 percent. Dr. Wallis told CBS 2, “Vaccines are safe and highly effective. If your child has fallen behind on getting vaccinated during the pandemic, it's not too late to get them back up.” CPDH Vaccination Clinic Provides MMR to children ages 0 to 18 and uninsured adults at no copay. Most insurance companies are required to cover all vaccines at no cost to patients. Doctors recommend that most children receive their first MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine at 12 to 15 months of age. The second vaccination is given at around 4 to 6 years of age. In Illinois, state law allows children under 10 to receive vaccinations at pharmacies. “The key to measles prevention is vaccination, and if you have not yet been vaccinated, we strongly recommend that you do so,” CDPH Director Olusinbo Ige, MD, MPH, said in a press release. More from CBS News

