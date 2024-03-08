Pacific obesity crisis: 'big is beautiful' no longer applies







photograph: AFP RNZ's Tonga correspondent said a recent health study found that nine out of the 10 countries with the most obese people in the world are from the Pacific, demonstrating the concept that 'big is beautiful'. This means that this is no longer the case. Research published in lancet It ranks American Samoa as the world's obese country, followed by Tonga, which has the highest number of obese women. The study, which involved 1,500 researchers from around the world, found that more than 1 billion people worldwide are obese, including approximately 880 million adults and 159 million children. It is. The study found American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, Niue, Nauru, Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia were the countries with the highest rates of overweight or obesity. RNZ's Tonga correspondent Karafi Moala said obesity and related diseases were the “biggest killer of islanders”. Moala said. first up More than 80% of Tongan women over the age of 20 are obese, an increase of 23.3% since 1990. “This is a major health threat we face here in the Pacific,” he said. “You know there was a time among Pacific Islanders when the concept of being large was beautiful. It was a great concept,” he said. “For example, in Tonga more than 70% of deaths are due to non-communicable diseases, and almost all are related to obesity.” “But for more than 30 years…obesity and related diseases have become the number one cause of death for Islanders.” More than 30 per cent of children in the Cook Islands are obese, a statistic that officials say is worrying. Health Secretary Bob Williams said: cook islands news Inspections carried out last year on schools in Rarotonga and the southern archipelago reflected recent statistics. Williams said sugary drinks and processed or unhealthy foods are the main causes of obesity. Sir Colin Tukuitonga, Pasifika health leader, Pacific deputy dean and director of research at the University of Auckland's medical school, said while the obesity figures were not new, the findings for children were particularly worrying. said, “Two-thirds of young girls in the Pacific are obese, overweight''. He said the issue was “difficult to tackle and it all has to do with the food system, with people not being as active as they used to be.” According to the World Obesity Federation, Half of the world's population will be obese or overweight in the next 10 years.

