How young women are innovating to improve their health, rights and lives

United Nations, New York – "I lead a team of six incredible women with specialties ranging from pharmaceutical supply chain to software engineering to digital marketing. The journey has been nothing short of amazing," said the 26-year-old Chioma Uzoma from Nigeria.

Uzoma is among 14 winners of the women-led competition 4 Herpower Challengean initiative between UNFPA (United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency) MIT solve and organsupporting innovation in access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for young people around the world.

Globally, women spend on 25% or more This is the result of gender inequalities in health research, data collection, health care delivery, and investment. This is a “women's health disparity” that costs the global economy an estimated $1 trillion.

But women innovators are working to close this gap and save lives.

Activities to reach out to those left behind

In Nigeria, the coronavirus lockdown brought a harsh reality to Uzoma. “During the pandemic, I have seen firsthand how difficult it is for women and girls in our region to receive quality health care and an uninterrupted supply of sexual and reproductive health products and services.”

In response, she founded Medvax Health, a non-profit organization that is Nigeria’s first women-centered e-pharmacy. Uzoma explained about the AI-powered mobile app. track“helps close the equity gap in access to appropriate health care and is tailored for women and girls in low- and moderate-income communities. We provide women with online gynecology, mental health Connected with therapists, counselors, the app provides easy access to diagnostic kits, medicines and personal care items, and also ensures discreet home delivery if needed.”

To date, we have reached over 8,000 young people and distributed over 4,000 free sexual health products. Isioma*, who uses the app, says, “This is more than just a digital product. It helps me feel like I'm not alone as I navigate the unique health issues that come with being a woman in today's world.'' It has become my community where I can do things.”

In Southeast Asia, StandWeSpeak provides information and services directly to young people, including from marginalized communities, through its AI-powered chatbot Mae. © UNFPA/Yog Mukim

Services by women for women

Impartiality was an important aspect of Samiha Younis goods initiative, too. Kayaei in Ghana are female porters who carry heavy loads in the markets. Kakaei, who are usually young migrants from rural areas of the country, access is restricted Their grueling labor poses maternal health risks, while their lack of access to sexual and reproductive health information and services puts them at risk of sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies.

“We involve them directly in our processes and ensure that our solutions are not only delivered based on real-world needs, but also culturally sensitive and acceptable to the people we serve. “We are trying to do that,” Younis said. Her efforts have impacted more than 200 women, and her use of contraceptives has reportedly increased by 40%. “We plan to scale our data-driven interventions across Ghana and replicate our model in other low- and middle-income countries facing similar challenges,” she said.

And in Turkiye, Hera The app provides medical guidance to vulnerable people during emergencies. It began as a project to support refugee women and children, connecting users to reproductive, neonatal, and vaccination health services. HERA is the culmination of the team's experience in continuously communicating with refugee women, understanding their needs, and asking about preferred solutions.

Innovation for education

In Bolivia, discover yourself It aims to raise awareness among Indigenous and first-generation students about their rights, particularly to combat teen pregnancy rates and sexual abuse. Magali Lukana Mamani explained how her project emphasizes internal support: “I witnessed the struggles of women in my family who were not given the opportunity to study, let alone learn about sexual and reproductive health and rights.” Her grandmother overcame adversity and discrimination to become a midwife. Mamani, who has seen this happen, is following in his footsteps. She said, “My team and I are working to ensure that future generations have the tools and opportunities to make informed decisions.”

To Lin Huang, Founder and CEO of Online we grow Misconceptions remain a major obstacle to comprehensive sex education platforms in Vietnam. “Some parents are concerned that it's too early to teach their children.” But thanks to partnerships with local schools and trained educators, her project has expanded to include contraceptive options and personal hygiene. Age- and culturally appropriate lessons can be delivered through the app, covering topics such as: “We have reached out to more than 50,000 of her children and parents to change perceptions and foster healthy discussion.”

And in Southeast Asia, stand whisper Providing sexual and reproductive health information and services directly to young people. Users can interact anonymously with Mae, a chatbot that connects them with health experts and facilitates access to menstrual hygiene products and contraceptives. Mae answers 40,000 questions each month from her 15,000 users in 6 countries, making her a trusted resource.

Team leader Priyal Agrawal said: “Our commitment to anonymity allows marginalized communities, who are often reluctant to seek guidance on these topics, to discreetly access critical information. It will be.”

One of our young users, Diya*, agreed. “No awkward conversations or judgements, just genuine and friendly advice whenever you need it.”

Munira Twahir founded Ali the Pad ATM in Kenya, providing 10,000 sanitary napkins to around 700 students. © UNFPA/Munira Twahir

New generation, new technology

To this day, investment in the needs of women and girls remains woefully inadequate. In 2022, less than 1 percent Most of the world's foreign aid was spent to stop gender-based violence, a scourge that affects health and rights for generations. Argentina's Mica Balaguer's Youth Care Initiative addresses this oversight by strengthening the capacity of sexual and reproductive health care providers to identify and respond to gender-based violence. This brings expertise from medical and legal institutions to health care providers who may struggle with cases of pregnancies resulting from sexual violence, for example.

Munira Twahir also addresses an overlooked need of women and girls: menstrual products.she created Ali the Pad ATM In Kenya, more than 20 dispensers were installed in schools in Nairobi and Kiambu counties, providing 10,000 sanitary napkins to approximately 700 students. Angela*, 15, said the discreet dispenser gave her peace of mind. She said, “I like using the Pad ATM because I don't have to ask the teacher when I need a pad, I can just go to the machine and get it whenever I want.''

Twahill’s advice to other innovators? “Work with the people who are building the solutions.”

community for mothers

Maternal health interventions and investments are not reaching those who need them most. Postpartum hemorrhage is a leading cause of maternal death in low-income countries, but only two new drugs have been developed to address it in the past 30 years. for example.

Similarly, in conflicts, “young women and mothers are the most vulnerable”, said Viktoria Prusivska of Ukraine. In Ukraine, women are left struggling to navigate postpartum and infant care amid intense violence. In response, her team created something like this: mom's mondaychildcare is provided, with free recovery and education sessions where new mothers can receive support for their mental, physical, sexual and reproductive health.

More than 1,100 mothers will be contacted in 2023, including Ene*, who says: 'Here you will find valuable information that you would otherwise have to look for elsewhere. ” states.

and in the United Republic of Tanzania, more than a quarter of girls become mothers during adolescence, but “many face discrimination and exclusion, making it difficult for them to access the support and services they need,” said the young mother herself. Juliana Magesa told UNFPA.she founded unity of young mothers, a support group where mothers ages 15 to 24 can access information and important services such as family planning, maternal health care, and counseling. Annie*, a young mother, said: “They have given me a community of support and knowledge about my health and rights. I feel more confident and empowered.”

Young Mums Unite supported 190 young mothers last year and aims to reach 800 by the end of 2024.

Investing in women, accelerating progress

In 2020, UNFPA announced that by 2030 we need to eliminate preventable maternal deaths, eliminate unmet family planning needs, and protect millions from gender-based violence and harmful practices. It estimated that $222 billion needed to be invested in the health and rights of women and girls. Funding to achieve this goal has not been on track.

This year on International Women's Day, people around the world Recruit a leader “Investing in women and accelerating progress.” This also applies to sexual and reproductive health.

As UNFPA Executive Director AS Dr. Natalia Kanem said“We owe real investments in women and girls, including supporting secondary education. educationdefend their leadership new technology, Support your own innovation against violence and open more platforms to hear their voices and help them save a life”