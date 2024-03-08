NWT chief public health officer warns of potential measles spread during spring break





The Northwest Territories' chief public health officer warns of the presence of measles in Canada and that spring break travel could spread the disease in the territories. British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec have all confirmed cases of measles, according to a public health advisory released Thursday by Dr. Kami Kandra's office. “Canada has experienced recent non-travel related cases of measles,” the advisory reads. “This means there are signs of community transmission, which is an immediate concern as more people travel from the North West over the March holidays.” Kandla said in an interview that measles vaccine coverage has declined globally recently. The number of measles cases is increasing worldwide. “I think after the COVID-19 pandemic and the whole scenario around the COVID-19 vaccine, people are feeling vaccine fatigue. And that's going to be a problem for other vaccines that we promote on a daily basis that we didn't have the problem with. are starting to emerge,” she said. Even before the pandemic, she said, there was more hesitancy among parents when it came to the measles vaccine. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can remain airborne for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. It can be spread by breathing the air or touching surfaces contaminated with the virus. You are contagious from the day before symptoms appear until four days after the rash appears. Symptoms usually appear 10 to 14 days after exposure. The first signs and symptoms are: heat

dry cough

snot

sore throat

inflamed eyes

The skin rash, consisting of large, flat spots, starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body, lasting 4 to 7 days. Most people recover within two to three weeks, but some people, especially infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, develop complications such as ear infections, lung infections, and brain inflammation. This can lead to hearing loss, seizures, brain damage, and even brain damage. death. The best way to protect yourself from measles is to get a measles-containing vaccine, the advisory says. All children 12 months of age and older and all adults born after 1970 should receive two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, at least 4 weeks apart. Mr Kandra's office advised anyone traveling outside of the North West to ensure they have received the appropriate vaccinations. The advisory urges people whose vaccination status is unknown, who are traveling with infants under 1 year old, or who are exhibiting symptoms of measles to contact their health care provider or call 811. ing. He also urged people to stay home if they are sick.

