Genetic genetic factors may influence the risk of subsequent cancer diagnosis in childhood cancer survivors











Researchers found that common genetic factors that can predict cancer risk in the general population may also help predict childhood cancer survivors, who may be at higher risk for new cancers later in life. discovered. According to a recent study published by Gibson et al. natural medicine. The results of this study indicate that genetics may play an important role in the development of subsequent malignancies in this patient population, with commonly inherited genetic variants contributing to the development of cancer in patients most at risk. This suggests that it may provide information for screening and long-term follow-up studies.

background

Childhood cancer survivors are known to be at increased risk of developing new cancers later in life as a result of cancer treatment side effects and rare inherited genetic factors.

Genome-wide association studies have identified thousands of common inherited genetic variations associated with risk for different types of cancer. The risk associated with a single common genetic variation is usually low. However, the effects of numerous genetic variants can be combined into a polygenic risk score to provide a more comprehensive estimate of a patient's genetic risk. Polygenic risk scores have shown promise in predicting cancer risk in the general population, but it is unknown whether such scores are also associated with subsequent cancer risk in childhood cancer survivors. It has not been done.

“Knowledge about” [patients’] “Genetic makeup could potentially help manage subsequent cancer risk,” explained the study's lead author. Dr. Todd M. Gibson, of the National Cancer Institute's Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics. “In the future, genetics could be incorporated along with treatment exposure and other risk factors to provide a more complete picture of survivors' subsequent cancer risk and help guide long-term follow-up care. I hope we can do that,” he said. Added.

Research methods and results

In a recent study, researchers used data from a large healthy-participant genome-wide association study to determine the role of common inherited genetic variants on subsequent cancer risk in childhood cancer survivors. The contribution was evaluated.

Researchers compared polygenic risk scores with basal cell carcinoma, female breast cancer, thyroid cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma in 11,220 childhood cancer survivors from two large cohort studies. , examined its association with colorectal cancer risk. For all cancer types except colorectal cancer, polygenic risk scores from genome-wide association studies in the general population were associated with the risk of these same cancer types in childhood cancer survivors.

We then looked at basal cell carcinoma, breast cancer, and thyroid cancer (these malignancies are the most common in the combined dataset and are strongly associated with radiotherapy) to determine polygenic risk scores and treatment. We determined the joint effect of history. They found that the risk associated with the combination of high-dose radiotherapy exposure and higher polygenic risk scores was greater than expected based on the sum of the risk associations of individual risk factors.

Among childhood cancer survivors, a high polygenic risk score was found to have a 2.7-fold increased risk of basal cell carcinoma compared with a low polygenic risk score. High skin exposure from radiation therapy increases the risk by a factor of 12 compared with low skin radiation therapy exposure. However, childhood cancer survivors with higher polygenic risk scores and higher doses of radiation therapy to the skin compared to childhood cancer survivors with lower polygenic risk scores and lower doses of radiation therapy to the skin. and an 18.3-fold increased risk of basal cell carcinoma.

Additionally, by age 50, childhood cancer survivors with higher polygenic risk scores and higher exposure to radiation therapy are less likely to have children with lower polygenic risk scores or lower exposure to radiation therapy. The cumulative incidence of basal cell carcinoma, breast cancer, or thyroid cancer was higher compared with cancer survivors. For example, among female survivors of radiation to the chest, 33.9% of those with high polygenic risk scores were diagnosed with breast cancer by age 50, compared with 21.4% of women with low polygenic risk scores. .

Evaluating the combined effect of common genetic mutations and a patient's radiation therapy history reveals that the resulting increased cancer risk is greater than the sum of the individual associations of radiation therapy and genetic factors alone did.

conclusion

The researchers emphasized that one of the study's limitations was that the population included in the analysis was primarily of European descent. Therefore, additional studies with more diverse populations may be needed to confirm the results. Despite the fact that polygenic risk scores have not yet become part of routine clinical practice, they may help inform screening approaches and other clinical decisions in the future. .

“These results suggest that polygenic risk scores may play a role in improving guidelines for long-term follow-up of radiation-exposed childhood cancer survivors; [therapy]At this time, they alone are not sufficient to change existing guidelines,” Dr. Gibson concluded.

Disclosure: For full research author disclosure, please visit: nature.com.

The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the ideas or opinions of ASCO®.