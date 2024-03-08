NYU Langone Health News — Friday, March 8, 2024





News from NYU Langone Health Asian American women are getting lung cancer even though they have never smoked. It has puzzled scientists and led to further research. (NBC News) NBC News (3/7) At New York University Langone Health, “Elaine Shum, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Perlmutter Cancer Center School of Medicine“I have examined dozens of non-smoking Asian American women with lung cancer,” which led her to begin her own clinical trial, and the initial results showed that “she Results presented at a major cancer conference showed that lung cancer detection rates in Asian women were higher than initially reported in a national trial – 1.5% vs. 1%. ” Stella S. Yi, MPH, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Population HealthHe is co-director of New York University Langone Health's Institute for Innovation in Data Equity for All, and says Asian Americans are often categorized as “other,” a group that is too broad to obscure research and data. points out that there are many Are you a “floor person”? Why does lying on the ground feel so good? (new york times) of new york times (3/8) “If you can give it a try and want to try floor time, “focus on your breathing and really turn inward,” he said. Dr. Rachel L. Goldman, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry; TikTok influencers are currently treating the side effects of Ozempic. (time) time (3/7)”Holly F. Lofton, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery, Department of Bariatric Surgery, and Department of General Internal Medicine, some patients initially went to dermatologists or telemedicine companies for weight-loss drugs, but were not given proper supervision. ”

CBS News (3/7) Holly F. Lofton, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery, Division of Bariatric Surgery, and Division of General Internal Medicine. “Some patients may not be candidates for this class of drugs if they have a family or personal history of medullary thyroid cancer. Therefore, anyone who is screened to consider Ozempic or Wigovy for weight loss or diabetes However, it is important to: You will be asked: Do you have a personal or family history of this condition? ” Omney FM (3/6) Holly F. Lofton, MD, Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, Department of Bariatric Surgery, Department of General Internal Medicine About the lack of information patients receive about the side effects of weight loss drugs. ” A cardiologist shares the one food he never (or rarely) eats. (HuffPost) HuffPost (3/8) “'Margarine sounds like a great idea in theory, but it turns out to be as bad as butter in practice,' he said.” Harmony R. Reynolds, MD, Leon H. Charney Associate Professor, Department of Cardiology. More than 100 hospitals and health systems have been named the Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek. (Becker's Hospital Reviews) Becker's Hospital Reviews (3/7) reported that “Newsweek has announced the 2024 ranking of “America's Best Places to Work for Women,'' created with “market data research firm Plant-A Insights.''The list includes: New York University Langone Health. Five people die in Europe due to 'parrot fever' outbreak, warning issued. (fox news) fox news (3/7) Parrot fever is said to be “rare in the United States, affecting only about 10 people a year.” Mark K. Siegel, MD, Clinical Professor of General Internal Medicine, School of Medicine He is also a medical contributor for FOX News. ” Alabama's IVF ruling draws attention to an unregulated area of ​​technology. (washington post) of washington post (3/7) In 2009, Pasquale Patrizio argued that he and his co-authors “debate over whether a fetus is morally equal to a human being disappeared long ago.” Dr. Arthur L. Caplan, Ph.D.William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty Professor, Department of Population Health and Physician Ethicswrites, “The era of fetal 'warfare' may be nearing an end.” Massachusetts' infant abandonment law is putting families in crisis. (boston globe) of boston globe (3/8) Lori Bruce, bioethicist at Yale University's Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics, Dr. Arthur L. Caplan, Ph.D.William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty Professor, Department of Population Health and Physician Ethicsdiscusses how the Safe Haven Act's “baby box” is “often celebrated in the news, but its introduction and use raises many ethical questions.” Anorexia: When is it ethical to stop treatment? (medscape) Paywall* medscape (3/7)* Dr. Arthur L. Caplan, Ph.D.William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty Professor, Department of Population Health and Physician Ethicsdiscusses “What to do with a young woman whose anorexia does not seem to respond at all to efforts to treat it.” Lessons from Considerate Use Firestorm. (biocentury) Paywall* biocentury (3/7)* “Bioethicist celebrates 10th anniversary of viral media campaign that extended boy's life” Dr. Arthur L. Caplan, Ph.D.William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty Professor, Department of Population Health and Physician Ethics“In an interview with The BioCentury Show, he reflects on how that experience has reshaped public perceptions, corporate policies, and legal requirements related to providing access to unapproved treatments. ”

