8 anti-snoring products for a restful night's sleep

This article is part of CNN Underscore's Sleep Guide, focus one week on everything you need to sleep better. Every week we introduce new products, tips and exclusive deals, so check back each morning for the latest news.

You certainly love the people in your life, but you may not like their sleep habits. This is especially true if you have a bed partner who snores so loudly that you can't sleep at night. Out loud, despite what Saturday morning cartoons want you to think. horn shoe Snoring is not a sign of deep snoring. restful sleep. In fact, for many people, snoring can be a warning sign that a larger health problem is waiting to be resolved.

We asked sleep experts to help us analyze the causes of snoring, how it affects your health, and what you can do to solve it.

To understand snoring, you first need to understand breathing. Dr. Emerson WickwireDirector of. American Academy of Sleep Medicine head of the sleep medicine section at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, described our body's four-stage breathing cycle.

“First, the brain sends a signal to the diaphragm. Second, the diaphragm contracts. Third, air is taken into the lungs. And fourth, the heart pumps oxygen-rich blood to the brain and other parts of the body. to the vital organs,” explains Wickwire.

Throughout the day, our bodies repeat this cycle as we work, talk, exercise, and complete tasks. When we sleep, the muscles and tissues in the upper airway (that is, the nose, sinuses, mouth, and upper part of the throat) relax, narrowing the airway. This means that the same amount of air your body uses during the day can move through much less space during sleep. As air passes through it, the relaxed tissue vibrates.

“If you put your hand in front of a very powerful fan, you can almost hear and feel the noise. The tissues in your upper respiratory tract are vibrating, and that vibration is what we call snoring,” Wickwire said. say.

Like many other health problems, snoring exists on a spectrum. This can range from mild snoring that is so soft and light that your bed partner doesn't notice the noise, to severe snoring that disrupts your sleep and is often associated with sleep disorders such as: obstructive sleep apnea.

Dr.Kevin PostolCertified Sleep Dentist and President-Elect American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicinesays that if you're getting seven to nine hours of sleep a night without tossing and turning or noticing any other health issues, mild snoring is likely not a cause for major concern. Masu. Remember that louder snoring doesn't automatically mean your health is deteriorating, but it does mean your sleep partner may be more direct in telling you to find a solution. Put it down please.

Postol says if your snoring sounds like you're gasping for air, if you feel chest pain, if you have more bouts of anxiety or depression, if you have unresolved high blood pressure, memory problems, or excessive daytime anxiety. If you are suffering from drowsiness, you should be concerned. If you experience any of these symptoms, that's reason enough to talk to your doctor about having a sleep study performed.

“Many people avoid getting evaluated because they think all sleep research is done in the lab,” Postol says. “Most sleep research these days is done in your own bedroom. [and] It's very simple and easy to do. ”

Sleep study results may indicate that your snoring is due to other symptoms, such as mild sleep apnea, or obstructive sleep, where your airways become even narrower and cause you to snort, choke, or gasp for air at night. It can help determine if it is related to a more severe sleep disorder such as hourly apnea. .

Postol said many patients don't realize how other factors in their health are related to sleep apnea.of National Institutes of Health They report that untreated sleep apnea can increase the risk of complications such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Other studies have also highlighted a link between obstructive sleep apnea and the development of symptoms such as: Alzheimer's disease and depression.

“Too many patients don't see a medical professional until it's too late,” Postol said. “That ends up being a big factor in their longevity and life, because just as eating and drinking is important, sleep is just as important.”

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to snoring.

Some snoring problems can be improved by lifestyle changes such as losing weight, getting regular exercise, quitting smoking, and avoiding alcohol before bed. You can also sleep on your side or with your head elevated to keep your airways open. But if home remedies don't work, seek professional help.

meanwhile 37 million Americans Although many people say they snore regularly, they feel embarrassed to talk about it or even admit it. Women often underreport Because of the habit of snoring, sleep disorders are more likely to go undetected, even though sleep apnea can occur. pregnancy or menopause.

Postol says some patients are hesitant to discuss their snoring problems with their doctors. cpap machinemany people find it difficult to sleep due to the noise.

Fortunately, a qualified sleep dentist like Postol can often help patients alleviate their snoring and sleep apnea. oral appliances; A device shaped like a mouthguard that helps keep your jaw forward and your airway open while you sleep. Similar oral products are available at drug stores, but Postol cautions that it's better to buy professionally fitted products that don't risk cutting or shifting your teeth.

The important thing is whether you think about your snoring and how it affects your life and lifestyle. General health — That's enough of a sign to consult a doctor. Advocating for your health is the first step to finding a snoring solution that will give you (and your partner) better sleep.

“When people sleep better, especially if they have sleep disorders, and they are treated, everything in their lives improves,” Wickwire says.

But if you're not ready to make an appointment yet, here are some expert-recommended snoring remedies you can try at home.

Some snoring can be related to colds or allergies that cause nasal congestion. If you think this applies to you, Postol says you can try an over-the-counter nasal spray, such as Flonase, to see if it relieves your symptoms.

A new pillow or new pillow setup may be the easiest way to reduce snoring. Especially if you're a back sleeper, trying a new sleeping position that raises your head to keep your airways more open, or sleeping on your side may help reduce the severity of your snoring. If you need to upgrade your current pillow rotation, we love this option from Pluto Pillow.

If a standard bed pillow doesn't work, Postol also recommends trying a wedge pillow to keep your head and neck elevated while you sleep. This wedge pillow does not move during sleep and allows you to maintain an upright position at all times.

Postol says more and more people are asking: mouth taping As a solution to snoring. He advises that you should make sure you have good airflow in your nose before jumping to grab the tape. “I always remind people that about 80 percent of the air should come in through the nose and about 20 percent through the mouth,” Postol says. Our nose is for breathing, and our mouth is for eating. ''This gentle His Soma mouth tape helps keep your lips closed, but is easy to remove if you need to open your mouth. However, be aware that mouth taping may not be very effective for bearded snorers, so you should look for other options.

If you live alone or alone, you may not even know if you are snoring. You may wake up feeling well-rested and symptom-free, but maybe another part of your mind is just curious about what your body is doing during the night. I don't know. This Snoring Lab app is free to download and monitors and records snoring throughout the night. Wickwire warns that most sleep apps are not medical grade, so the app cannot diagnose your condition, but it can at least collect information about what your sleep sounds are like. are doing.

Sleeping should be a positive experience for both bed partners, but some couples may consider sleeping in bed because their snoring is too loud. sleep divorce. “There's no right answer for any particular couple,” Wickwire says. “If this can be helped by using earplugs or a white noise generator, [or] Reduces suffering for affected bed partners. That's a great place to start. ” Before you consider a separate bedroom, why not try this reviewer-favorite white noise machine that uses a real fan to lull you to sleep?