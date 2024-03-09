How long will the new coronavirus last?Still struggling with many symptoms years later

March 9th marks four years since Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Ohio. This was one of the first major signs that COVID-19 was changing the world.

The pandemic also changed the lives of those who fell ill and never fully recovered.

In March 2022, Hinda Stockstill asked, “How long will this situation last? When will it get better?”

Two years after we first spoke, Stockstill continues to ask himself these questions.

Stockstill was a healthy 34-year-old before he became ill during the first wave of coronavirus infections and later developed a long-term illness.

She lives in the Cincinnati area, but when News 5 last spoke to her, she found an early cure at Cleveland Clinic's reCOVer clinic.

Now, she said she's still fighting.

“Symptoms increase and decrease,” she says. “So I felt really good and completely normal for a couple of weeks, and then all of a sudden I got chills, dizziness, nausea, a really bad migraine, and then I had a hard time getting rid of it for a few weeks. “In bed.” ”

In addition to chronic fatigue syndrome, Stockstill developed POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome). This is a condition in which your heart rate increases rapidly after you stand up from a sitting or lying position.

“So I've been dealing with that diagnosis and trying to take care of myself while working full-time remotely from home,” she explained.

Stockstill said COVID-19 has affected the trajectory of her life.

“This is probably one of the worst things I've ever experienced,” she said.

At the age of 37, the physical and mental damage caused by the prolonged coronavirus infection is enormous. Although she lost her friendships, she said she made new ones who understood her through her good and bad times.

“I might call you, but I just need support or prayers,” she said. “And the new friends I've met have been very accepting, but when you're this sick with a chronic illness, it feels like life is passing you by.”

She said it's frustrating not having answers about what's going on in her body at the cellular level and how to fix it.

But Stockstill finds hope in seeing others heal and in knowing that studies and studies are underway to improve long-term COVID-19 outcomes. There is.

“I continue to rely on self-care, the help of my mental health professionals, the help of my doctors, and the support of my friends and family,” Stockstill said.

“There is hope at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. David Rosenberg, medical director of University Hospital's COVID-19 recovery clinic.

He has led the university's fight against the lingering coronavirus from the beginning.

Rosenberg said there is still no silver bullet to treat long-term COVID-19 infections.

“This is really a diagnosis of exclusion,” he says.

Meeting with patients takes time and requires detailed work.

Rosenberg said COVID-19 has exposed the negative effects that chronic inflammation caused by infection can have on the body. He says that if the coronavirus infection persists, each affected organ or body system will need to be treated individually.

“The most common symptom is chronic fatigue,” he said. “There's no question about it. It's accompanied by brain fog, confusion, and aches and pains all over the body. Dysautonomia is actually very common and can include unexplained tachycardia, dizziness, and sleep disturbances. You can see it.”

Rosenberg said Cal State's coronavirus clinic has treated about 1,000 patients in the three years since it opened. He said most people will recover and said it's important to stay informed about vaccinations.

“Probably the number one thing we can do to reduce the spread and incidence of COVID-19 over the long term is proactive vaccination,” Rosenberg said.

In late 2023, the Census Bureau estimated that 25.6% of U.S. adults infected with COVID-19 had experienced prolonged COVID-19 infection at some point.

In a January survey conducted as part of an ongoing partnership with the Census Bureau, the National Center for Health Statistics found that nearly 18% of U.S. adults surveyed had a long-term COVID-19 infection. It was revealed that the respondents answered that they had experienced The highest percentage was among those aged 40 to 49.

The National Institutes of Health recently invested more than $500 million to continue research to find more effective ways to prevent, test, and treat the long-lasting coronavirus.