Sacramento, El Dorado County officials warn of measles infection





Hundreds of people may have been exposed to measles at UC Davis Medical Center earlier this month, Sacramento and El Dorado County officials said. The Sacramento and El Dorado County Public Health Departments announced that a child with confirmed measles presented to the emergency department. It took place Tuesday at the University of California, Davis in Sacramento. Officials said about 300 people may have been exposed to the virus. “We will receive a list of those identified in the UC Davis emergency department at that time and will contact those individuals with further information,” El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Matthew Minson said. Stated. Min Sung advised anyone who suspects they are infected not to go directly to the emergency department as it could put others at risk. A spokesperson for the University of California, Davis, released the following statement regarding the possibility of infection: “The University of California, Davis Health Department, in consultation with the local county health officer, announced this week that The state began contacting about 300 people who were in the emergency department at UC Davis Medical Center on that day, who were being tested for possible measles. Records are kept for each patient and staff member, and notification of potential exposure occurs through an online message portal in the electronic health record, by letter, in person, and by telephone. He said people are contagious from four days before to four days after the outbreak. However, he said there are infected people who are not showing symptoms. If they have symptoms of the disease, they can still transmit the virus. If you live in the area and were at UC David Hospital between 12:00pm and 5:00pm on Tuesday, please contact the El Dorado County Public Health Line at 530-621-6320. However, it can cause particularly severe symptoms even in very young people.The disease can be prevented with vaccination.

Hundreds of people may have contracted measles at the University of California, Davis Medical Center earlier this month, Sacramento and El Dorado county officials said. The Sacramento and El Dorado County Public Health Departments announced Tuesday that a child with a confirmed case of measles presented to the emergency department at the University of California, Davis, in Sacramento. Officials said about 300 people may have been infected with the virus. El Dorado County Public Health Director Dr. Matthew Minson said, “At that time, we will receive a list of confirmed cases in the UC Davis emergency department, and we will be contacting those individuals for further instructions.” We plan to contact you.” Min Sung advised those who suspect they are infected not to go directly to the emergency department as it could put others at risk. A spokesperson for UC Davis Health issued the following statement regarding the potential outbreak: “UC Davis Health, in consultation with local county health officials, announced this week, March 5th, We began contacting approximately 300 people who were in the emergency department at UC Davis Medical Center that day when a child returned from international travel was being tested for suspected measles. We have records for each patient and staff member and are notified of potential exposures through our online electronic medical record. Stay in touch through message portals, letters, in person, and by phone. Only those deemed to be at risk of infection are contacted that afternoon and evening. ” Sacramento County Public Health officials said measles patients are contagious from four days before the onset of the rash to four days after. However, infected people who do not show symptoms of the disease can still transmit the virus. If you live in El Dorado County and were at UC David Hospital between 12pm and 5pm on Tuesday, please contact the El Dorado County Public Health Line at 530-621-6320 (Placerville) or 530-573-3154 (South Lake) You will be asked to call . Tahoe). Measles can cause particularly severe symptoms in very young people, as well as those who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system. This disease can be prevented by vaccination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/hundreds-exposed-measles-el-dorado-county-health/60143360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos