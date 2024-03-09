UKHSA data shows whooping cough cases continue to rise

New data published today by the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) shows that whooping cough (whooping cough) cases have continued to rise since the start of this year, compared to 858 cases across the UK in January. 553 cases were confirmed. Last year (2023).

The rise in pertussis cases across the UK comes after a period of low case numbers due to restrictions and reduced social mixing patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pertussis cases are known to increase periodically every few years, with the last peak in 2016 when 5,949 cases were recorded. The current increase comes amid a steady decline in vaccinations for pregnant women and children.

In response to the rising number of cases, UKHSA is reminding mothers-to-be to protect their young babies from whooping cough from birth, to protect themselves from whooping cough, and to contact us if they have any questions. urges people to ask their midwives. UKHSA is also appealing to parents to check whether their children have: I have been vaccinated against whooping coughwhich is offered to all infants at 8, 12, and 16 weeks of age (as part of a 6-in-1 combination vaccine) and includes an additional dose included in the preschool booster vaccine.

The reminder is part of UKHSA's new childhood immunization campaign, which urges parents to check their children's vaccination status against measles and other serious diseases, and was published on various media channels earlier this week. . If a child has not received all their routine vaccines, parents are being asked to accept an invitation from the NHS or make an appointment with their GP.

According to January data, there were 22 infants under three months of age diagnosed with pertussis. These infants are at increased risk of serious illness, including death, because they are too young to be fully vaccinated. UKHSA strongly encourages pregnant women to receive the maternal vaccine. Vaccination of pregnant women is 97% effective in preventing infant death from pertussis.

As cases increase in 2024, UKHSA will also move to a monthly reporting cycle for pertussis infections, providing timely information on national prevalence and helping local public health teams respond to outbreaks. and made it possible to support medical workers. Routine NHS childhood immunization program.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health and Safety Executive, said:

Pertussis can affect people of all ages, but it can be especially serious in very young infants. However, vaccinating pregnant women is highly effective in protecting their babies from birth until they are able to receive their own vaccines. Parents can also protect their children by making sure they receive vaccines at the right time, and by getting them vaccinated as soon as possible if they miss a dose. If you are unsure, check your child's red book or contact your surgeon. ”

Steve Russell, National Director of Vaccination and Screening at NHS England, said:

With whooping cough on the rise, it's important that families come forward and get the protection they need.

If you are pregnant and have not yet been vaccinated, or if your child has not received pertussis or other routine immunizations, contact your doctor as soon as possible, and if you or your child has symptoms, seek emergency medical care. Please request vaccinations. Make an appointment with your GP or get help from NHS 111. ”

The new campaign comes as coverage of all childhood vaccinations provided through routine NHS programs in England has steadily declined over the past decade. As of September 2023, 92.9% of 2-year-old children had completed vaccination with the six-dose combination vaccine, and as of March 2014, it was 96.3%. Uptake of the maternal pertussis vaccine, which is offered to women with each pregnancy, has also declined. This will increase from over 70% in September 2017 to approximately 58% in September 2023.

Whooping cough, clinically known as whooping cough, is a bacterial infection that affects the lungs. The first signs of infection are similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and sore throat, but after about a week, the symptoms develop into coughing fits that last several minutes and are usually worse at night. Young babies may also make a distinctive whistling sound or have difficulty breathing after coughing.

If someone in your household has been diagnosed with pertussis, 48 ​​hours after you start taking antibiotics or 3 weeks after symptoms appear if you have not taken antibiotics. It is important to stay at home and not go to work, school, or daycare. This will help prevent the spread of infection to particularly vulnerable groups. However, vaccination remains the best protection for babies and children.