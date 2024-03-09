



LANSING, Mich. – Health officials confirmed Friday that a child has died from the flu, marking the first pediatric death from the virus in the 2023-2024 flu season. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on March 8 that the child was infected with influenza A(H1N1). There have been 103 flu-related childhood deaths nationwide this season, officials said. “These are tragedies that no family should ever have to endure,” said Dr. Natasha Baghdasarian, the health department's medical director. “Each year, influenza kills dozens of children across the United States.” Baghdasarian said these deaths are why the ministry strongly recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the seasonal influenza vaccine. “This is the best way to protect yourself and your family from getting sick and to reduce the severity of illness if someone gets the flu,” she says. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been between 20,000 and 57,000 influenza-related deaths among adults and children since October. Officials say this is one of 28 million to 51 million people who contracted the flu during the same period. The health department says Michigan is seeing a 6% increase in flu-like illnesses compared to last week. Michigan Influenza Focus Report. Officials say only about a quarter of Michigan residents have received a flu shot, and vaccination rates for children under 17 remain at about 19%. If you would like to receive a flu vaccine, you can contact your health care provider, local health department, or visit to explore options. vaccine.gov.Click here to learn more about influenzamichigan government/influenza. Officials say the vaccine is recommended for children and pregnant women. Recommendations for people at high risk of developing serious influenza complications include: CDC website.

