AHA’s Go Red for Women Luncheon Celebrates Female Heart Survivors – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





On Friday afternoon, the American Heart Association held its 20th annual Go Red for Women Luncheon. On Friday, more than 1,000 men and women dressed in a sea of ​​red occupied the Dallas Omni Hotel in support of the Go Red for Women movement in Dallas. The movement raises awareness of cardiovascular disease in women and works to close gaps in care. Once thought to only affect men, research now shows that cardiovascular disease claims one in three women's lives, more than all types of cancer combined. The surprising truth has been revealed: Attendees attended free medical exams, hands-only CPR lessons, received health education, and even spent time training with a puppy service dog. It was all part of an interactive experience to make more women aware of the signs and symptoms of heart and stroke and gain access to healthy living resources. The event also draws hundreds of survivors of heart attacks, strokes and other heart-related illnesses and their families. It's been two years since Sharelle Weems survived a heart attack on a Dallas dance floor. Her story was featured on NBC 5 at the time.. On Friday, she and the nurses who saved her life performed a special dance for the luncheon audience. She is excited to be in the same room with other people who share her own experiences, she said. “One of the things I love about Go Red for Women is that it really connects with so many survivors. Through the American Heart Association, I have heart sisters,” Weems said. Told. We celebrate together through the good and bad times and have a support system that truly understands what each of us is going through. ” While major cities across the country are participating in the movement, Dallas hosts the largest Go Red for Women Experience each year. More than $500,000 was raised during Friday's ballroom open-hearted giving opportunity, and donations continue to grow as part of the year-long “Go Red for Women” movement. Last year's campaign in Dallas raised just over $2 million for nonprofits. As the association concludes its first 100 years and enters its next 100 years, it said its work will remain as important as ever. If you would like to join in their tireless work to end heart disease and stroke, please contact your local American Heart Association or visit: heart.org For resources and education.

