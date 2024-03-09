Health
Deaths and infections from invasive Group A streptococcus continue to rise in NB
New Brunswick recorded 20 more confirmed cases of invasive group A streptococcal disease in February, including two more deaths, figures obtained from the Ministry of Health show.
The latest deaths include people ages 10 to 59 and people 60 and older.
The cumulative total for 2024 in the state is currently 50 cases and 9 deaths (including the 7th death). Add to January total.
That's about the same number of deaths in New Brunswick. all of last yearwhen 10 people died out of 107 confirmed cases.
From 2018 to 2022, New Brunswick Average of 6 deaths due to invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) 51 cases per year.
“this [2024] “The data is still being reviewed and is subject to change,” said department spokesperson Sean Hatchard.
Group A streptococcus is a common and often harmless bacteria found on the skin, nose, and throat. It can cause a variety of common illnesses, including strep throat, scarlet fever, and skin infections.
However, when these bacteria spread to sterile parts of the body, such as the bloodstream, the brain, lungs, body fluids around the spine, or soft tissues, they more commonly cause “invasive” group A streptococci, such as necrotizing fasciitis. It will become an infection. There is an infection known as flesh-eating disease and toxic shock syndrome, which occurs when bacteria produce toxins that can cause various organs to stop functioning.
Canada is looking at Record number of invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infections. The exact cause is unknown.
Updates are made monthly and only on request
New Brunswick plans to release iGAS data only on a monthly basis, and only upon request, Hatchard told CBC News in mid-February, declining a request for an update. Ta.
“The Ministry of Health will now update the number of infections and deaths on a monthly basis upon request, while public health authorities monitor the situation,” he said. “This will give us time to review and verify the numbers. This is to ensure that.” in a statement sent via email.
“However, if the public health department determines that the situation changes and more timely communication is necessary, the department will act quickly.”
The department has no plans to add invasive group A to its monthly respiratory monitoring reports, Hatchard said.
“While these reports cover respiratory viruses such as influenza and COVID-19, many other jurisdictions do not include iGAS in their respiratory reports,” he said.
Breakdown of number of infected people by age
Invasive Group A Streptococcus is reportable in New Brunswick. This means these more severe infections are tracked and contacts managed by public health staff to reduce the risk of continued spread.
Hatchard could not provide a breakdown of which types of invasive Group A streptococcal infections are most common in New Brunswick, nor would he discuss whether any particularly concerning trends are emerging. He said he could not.
He also could not provide a breakdown of infections by region, but the breakdown by age in February includes:
- 0-9 years old: 0 cases, 0 deaths.
- 10-59: 15 people infected, 1 death.
- Over 60s: 5 people infected, 1 death.
The age breakdown for 2024 as of February 29th is as follows:
- 0-9 years old: 1 infected person, 1 death.
- 10-59: 31 people infected, 5 deaths.
- Over 60s: 18 cases, 3 deaths.
Pharmacy exam pilot review to be completed by autumn
Opposition parties called on the Ministry of Health to work with pharmacists to expand regulations. A pilot is currently implementing strep A testing in six pharmacies..
Opposition Leader Susan Holt said in a recent statement: “Parents are concerned about their children and are counting on our health system to keep them safe and healthy.” Stated.
“We know there are many details that need to be worked out to make this happen, but we must ensure that people in our state have timely access to what could be a life-saving test.”
“With a broken primary care system and an acute shortage of family doctors, sick New Brunswickers don't have many places to turn,” Liberal health critic Rob McKee said.
“This pilot was a good idea because we urgently need to address the medical issues that people are facing right now,” he said.
Mr Hatchard said the pharmacist care clinic pilot project would not be reviewed until early fall, after all six pharmacies had participated for a year.
The department is working with the New Brunswick Institute for Research, Data and Training to conduct a comprehensive, independent evaluation.
“It should be noted that New Brunswick, Nova Scotia (all in pilot projects), and Alberta are the only provinces where pharmacists currently provide Group A streptococcal assessments, point-of-care testing, and prescriptions.” said Hatchard.
“If you do not have symptoms, there is no need to undergo evaluation or testing,” he added.
In a recent public service announcement, Horizon Health Network acknowledged that there are “limited appointments” available at six participating pharmacies and urged people to be patient.
The nurses are supporting participating pharmacies in Moncton and Fredericton by providing temporary assessments several nights a week, he said. “Participating pharmacies may refer you to Horizon. [nurse practitioner] for evaluation. ”
Also, your primary care provider, after-hours clinic, or eVisitNBor call Tele-Care 811 and speak to a registered nurse who can refer you to a primary care provider for evaluation and treatment.
New Group A Streptococcus website
In response to the increasing number of iGAS infections, the state recently created Group A streptococcal disease. Website and updated it fact sheet To ensure that New Brunswick residents have access to useful information.
In January, the province's acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Yves Leger, urged the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development to: share notes He appealed to schools and parents of children across the state about the rise in invasive Group A streptococcal infections and other respiratory viruses such as influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
Hatchard said the department notified doctors of the expected increase in cases in December.
Symptoms to watch out for
Public Health recommends New Brunswick residents get tested if they have any of the following symptoms: A sore throat that continues to get worse for several days and is accompanied by a fever, such as a cough or runny nose. Other typical viral infection symptoms are not seen in the nose, or hoarseness. Signs of a skin infection, such as redness, pain, swelling, and drainage of fluid. If you have a fever that lasts for more than 3 days or comes back after it has subsided. Difficulty breathing; white or blue lips. Difficulty or confusion in waking up.
Hatchard said people who are seriously ill and rapidly deteriorating should also get tested.
“Furthermore, if parents caring for a sick child feel that something is wrong with their child, they should follow their instincts and contact their health care provider.”
There is no vaccine available for invasive group A streptococcus, but public health officials say vaccination against respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, and chickenpox may help reduce the chance of serious infection. It states that there is.
Other protective measures people can take include wearing well-fitting masks in crowded places, washing hands frequently and staying home if sick.
Additionally, avoid sharing straws, cups, eating utensils, etc., avoid contact with saliva or respiratory secretions, and keep cuts and wounds clean and covered.
